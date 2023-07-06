The Insane Rocky And Karate Kid Crossover Where Rocky And Daniel Are Related

By Sckylar Gibby-Brown |

In an alternate timeline adjacent to our own, the Rocky and Karate Kid movies take place in the same universe. The two iconic franchises are classics, and, as it turns out, they had the same original director. John G. Avildsen directed the first Rocky movie and all three of the Karate Kid films, and, according to ScreenRant, he almost directed a crossover film that would have brought the two universes together.

The late Hollywood director passed away in 2017, but before that, Avildsen was toying with the idea of bringing Rocky and the Karate Kid together in a crossover movie that was in discussion as late as 2012.

The project never got past the discussion phase, and Avildsen ultimately ended up passing away before anything moved forward, so the project was ultimately abandoned, leaving fans with only their imaginations to conceptualize the possibilities that might have been.

The Karate Kid movies, intentionally crafted as underdog sports films akin to Rocky, sought to captivate a new generation of viewers, and it worked. Both franchises have created a legacy that has lived on for decades, and both have respawned at the top of pop culture once again with their respective spin-offs. The Creed films featuring Michael B. Jordan have sprouted a new fan base and its own success stories, while Netflix’s Cobra Kai has also captured the attention of a fresh audience.

Sylvester Stallone as Rocky in Rocky IV (1985)

Plot details for the Rocky and Karate Kid Crossover

Perhaps it was the extended popularity of the two franchises and their shared director that had producers believing that a Karate Kid and Rocky crossover would be a good idea. The thought was that the crossover feature could reveal Daniel and Rocky as long-lost relatives. The feature would have centered on Rocky Balboa Jr., the son of Rocky, and Daniel’s daughter, who would meet and decide to start a dojo together, only to discover their blood bond later in the plot.

However, as much as some fans might have wanted the two franchises to become united, the idea seems a little far-fetched and so convenient that it becomes cheesy.

Linking the two most famous underdogs together as relatives feels gimmicky and unnecessary, like jumping the shark, only 30 years after the original movies were released. This is probably why the Karate Kid and Rocky crossover never came to fruition before Avilsden passed away in 2017.

However, it wasn’t only the lack of a compelling and realistic storyline that stopped production from ever beginning and the primary reason for the project’s demise likely lies in the lack of interest from the franchise’s leading actors.

Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita in The Karate Kid Part III (1989)

The initial concept didn’t involve Sylvester Stallone reprising his role as Rocky or Ralph Macchio returning as Daniel the Karate Kid, and the project would have relied on focusing on lesser-developed characters. Even if Stallone and Macchio had made fleeting appearances in supporting roles, it is questionable whether this would have been enough to attract a significant audience.

Moreover, a crossover between Rocky and Daniel’s characters would have severely compromised the integrity of both franchises. What initially appeared as an exciting idea to appease fans would have ultimately tarnished the essence of each individual story.

Forcing a connection between the two characters purely for the sake of marketing gimmicks would have added no value to the original narratives of either franchise. Instead, it would have resulted in a convoluted amalgamation of fighting styles, personalities, and contrived familial ties.