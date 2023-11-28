The Robin Williams Secret Gem That Needs Saving

As Rainbow crafts a number of plans to bring death to Smoochy and reclaim his old time slot, Mopes begins to lose control of his new show, prompting him to seek advice from a number of shifty entertainment executives. Before long, Mopes becomes completely embroiled in a web of deceit and corruption, entirely independent of Smiley’s iniquitous schemes.

Before long, Smoochy is performing live shows for crowds of raving Neo-Nazis, resulting in the performer being branded as a racist and losing his show. As Death To Smoochy continues, a number of overlapping murder and corruption plots begin to spiral out of control, showcasing the highs and lows of a massive media career, and the fragile relationship between money and fame. The result is a deafening indictment of the film and television industry from sardonic and seasoned media veteran, Danny DeVito.