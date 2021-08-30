Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Is Going To Be A Horror Film

By Tristan Zelden | 27 seconds ago

Highly anticipated movies tend to generate skeptical reports and rumors. Even more so, superhero movies get it more than anything. Simply look at all of the rumors and speculation for Marvel’s upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home as people talk about other Spider-Man, Daredevil, and more appearances possibly happening. Now, we are getting something about The Batman starring Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse). Grab a grain of salt or two or whatever else you have to prepare yourself for something that may or may not be true.

Twitter user Bluayangel, who is the co-host of the film podcast Goat Movies, claims to know someone who saw the Robert Pattinson superhero movie. The thread of tweets (seen below) gives this person’s supposed impression. Due to a lack of credibility and not much to confirm here, we don’t want anyone holding too much to what is said, but the thread holds some interesting tidbits, like how it is basically a horror flick.

EXCLUSIVE: I know someone who has seen #TheBatman, friend of mine & a really good person. Here’s what they told me THREAD (NO SPOILERS)🚨



“The Batman movie is a horror movie. Very graphic, very dark, very scary. Paul Dano is f*cking crazy, so fucking scary I loved every second.” pic.twitter.com/yc2LWhHReV — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) August 29, 2021

The reason for the horror comparison for the Robert Pattinson movie is how dark and violent it is. Apparently, Paul Dano (Okja) is “f*cking crazy.” None of that is too much of a surprise as the trailer shown last year showed not only the aesthetic that director Matt Reeves (Let Me In) is aiming for but how the tone is darker than anything we have seen from any other live-action depiction of the Caped Crusader. It showed Dano’s Riddler taping up a dead body, Batman breaking people’s bones, and had an atmosphere that has not been shown since the Dark Knight trilogy.

If this person really got to see Robert Pattinson in action as the iconic DC hero, then the cut is long. Three hours is the runtime of this alleged cut that was seen by the podcaster’s friend. Regardless of this being true or not, it is not hard to believe this statement. Most early cuts for any movie are almost always significantly longer, but as most of the genre runs between two and two and a half hours, we can expect something in that ballpark.

The friend’s favorite is not the leading man Robert Pattinson. Instead, apparently, Zoe Kravitz (Big Little Lies) steals the show.

Their thoughts on Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman: “I have a million things to say about Catwoman, she’s my favorite, holy sh*t… definitely my favorite Catwoman.” 🐈‍⬛ pic.twitter.com/iSuninmJsM — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) August 29, 2021

Batman voices are a bit divisive. Christian Bale (Vice) is notorious for being divisive for people, but whoever this person is, if they saw The Batman, they give Robert Pattinson’s voice a thumbs up by saying it is “perfect.”

Their thoughts on Robert Pattinson’s Batman voice: “His voice was perfect in my opinion.” 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qL1RfwgsMa — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) August 29, 2021

When it came to the car that Robert Pattinson drives, it “slayed.”

Their thoughts on Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile: “Holy f*cking sh*t. That f*cking slayed.” pic.twitter.com/EbZh7AZeN1 — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) August 29, 2021

The ending to the movie is supposedly insane, so much so that this person and the rest of the audience were in shock. It also leaves open the door for Robert Pattinson to return to crime-fighting in Gotham.

Closing opinion: “There’s a scene at the end that literally had everyone SCREAMING, everyone gasped.. like it was a big NO WAY for everyone… I don’t give a f*ck about Batman or DC and even I clenched on to a knee and was shook. It’s the biggest mix drop.” 🎤⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Jz2yrhKIc2 — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) August 29, 2021

UPDATE: I just asked if the Batman sets up for a sequel. Here’s what they said: “YES DEF SEQUEL, That’s the oh sh*t moment. I genuinely felt like they’re gonna start a whole collection of rob pat batman movies and circle through dif villains maybe?” 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Ea7xI1mG9y — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) August 29, 2021

We will have to wait and see if all of this is true and judge for ourselves. Thankfully, we don’t have too much more time to wait. The Batman stars Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Jeffery Wright (Westworld), Andy Serkis (Lord of the Rings), Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell (The Lobster), and John Turturro (The Night Of). It will hit theaters on March 4, 2022.