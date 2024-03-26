The Robert De Niro Dark Sci-Fi Epic Completely Butchered By The Studio

Set in a bleak dystopian world that rebukes technocracy, bureaucracy, and state capitalism, Brazil is best described as a piece of dystopian satire. Centering on the life of Sam Lowry (Pryce), a low-ranking bureaucrat dreaming of a better life while navigating the mundanities of his job and small apartment, the film’s narrative evolves in a bedlam of poorly maintained and chaotic machines.

Brazil’s original narrative significantly differs from the edited version many Americans first saw. Known dismissively as the “Love Conquers All” version, the Universal Pictures edit was tailored especially for the North American audience after the original ending tested poorly. It was a shorter, more neatly packaged version that the studio believed would appeal more to the viewers than Gilliam’s 142-minute-long original cut.