Rob Lowe Is Revisiting Parks And Recreation

Rob Lowe is creating more Parks and Recreation content for fans with his new podcast Parks and Recollection. The actor, who played government official Chris Traeger on the hit comedy, announced that he will be teaming up with writer, producer, and Mouse Rat bassist Alan Yang for the show.

The podcast will recap episodes of the beloved series which aired on NBC for seven seasons from 2009 to 2015. Rob Lowe and Alan Yang will reveal behind-the-scenes moments and interview cast members such as Chris Pratt, Fred Armisen, and Ben Schwartz. They will also share unique, behind-the-scenes insights from in front of the camera and inside the writers’ room. It’s literally the best Parks and Recreation podcast in the world.

The trailer for the Rob Lowe hosted podcast also reveals a few shocking secrets from the series. Apparently, there were heated arguments among the writers about whether or not Andy (Chris Pratt) and April (Aubrey Plaza) should be together. This was one of the show’s central romances! Other revelations include Ben Schwartz almost missing out on the part of Jean-Ralphio, and the writers making Andy more like Pratt because they didn’t like the character.

Parks and Recollection is co-produced by Stitcher and Team Coco – which is Conan O’Brien’s podcast and digital media company. The first season of the podcast will cover the first two seasons of Parks and Recreation. “This is literally the best, second best, or third best idea for a podcast I’ve ever heard,” Rob Lowe said in a statement. “Whether you’re a Parks and Recreation fan or not, this one’s going to be fun!”

Created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, Parks and Recreation was a political satire mockumentary sitcom television series that debuted on NBC in 2009. The show starred Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, a perky, mid-level bureaucrat in the Parks Department of Pawnee, a fictional town in Indiana.

The ensemble and supporting cast featured Rashida Jones as Ann Perkins, Paul Schneider as Mark Brendanawicz, Aziz Ansari as Tom Haverford, Nick Offerman as Ron Swanson, Aubrey Plaza as April Ludgate, Chris Pratt as Andy Dwyer, Adam Scott as Ben Wyatt, Rob Lowe as Chris Traeger, Jim O’Heir as Garry “Jerry” Gergich, Retta as Donna Meagle, and Billy Eichner as Craig Middlebrooks.

Throughout its run, Parks and Recreation received several awards and nominations. This includes 14 Emmy Award nominations, a Golden Globe Award win for Poehler’s performance, and a nomination for Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy). In 2013 the show went on to win the Television Critics Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy.

Rob Lowe’s hosting gig follows other television stars who have decided to recap their former shows like The Office’s Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey with The Office Ladies and The OC’s Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clark podcast Welcome to the OC, Bitches!

Fans won’t have to wait long to hear Rob Lowe and Alan Yang talking about all things Parks and Rec. The podcast is set to debut on September 14th, so fans still have some time to binge-watch all 126 episodes to prepare for the new show.