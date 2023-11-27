Pedro Pascal Delaying Last Of Us Season 2 Shooting?
It’s been almost a year since audiences set off on an adventure with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us. Since then, audiences have been eagerly awaiting any updates that would give more information on when to expect the arrival of Season 2.
Pedro Pascal Is Too Busy
Unfortunately, it seems that the sophomore installment may be further off than realized. According to the Directors Guild of Canada (as per Maxblizz), Pedro Pascal’s incredibly busy filming schedule has pushed The Last of Us production back.
Cameras were originally set to begin rolling on Season 2 of The Last of Us on January 7, 2024, but will now not begin for more than a month, on February 20, 2024, with production anticipated to run into September 2024.
Rise To Fame And Strikes
This means that it will likely be at least two years until fans see Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey back in their roles as Joel and Ellie, respectively.
So, what’s the hold-up? Peering at the stall in production with a microscope, it’s likely that Pedro Pascal’s rise to fame as one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood likely has everything to do with the delay.
That, paired with the now-resolved actors’ and writers’ strike made for the perfect storm for stars to watch their schedules become tighter than ever.
Gladiator 2
For Pedro Pascal, along with Season 2 of The Last of Us, the actor is also busy filming Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2 alongside Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, and Denzel Washington.
The movie is expected to get underway in January which was the first knock to fans hoping for a faster turnaround for HBO’s post-apocalyptic series. And then there are Pascal’s possible ties to Marvel.
Having already conquered the Star Wars universe in The Mandalorian, taken on The Mountain in Game of Thrones, and set to continue his role in the video game-turned-television series, The Last of Us, there’s one more major franchise that Pedro Pascal has yet to dip into.
Joining Marvel?
According to recent reports, Pascal is the top contender to appear in Marvel’s upcoming film, Fantastic Four, where he’s been eyed for the role of Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic.
Not the only major name to be making its way around the rumor mill, Pascal is said to be joining others including Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, with recent speculation also surrounding the involvement of Anya Taylor-Joy and Cillian Murphy.
Last Of Us Season 2
As for what we can expect for the second season of The Last of Us, dark times are ahead for Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Bella Ramsey’s Ellie.
The season finale saw Joel doing everything he could (primarily killing as many people as possible) to “save” Ellie from sacrificing herself as a test subject to find a cure for the cordyceps.
What Comes Next?
With the duo now traveling to Jackson, where Joel’s brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna), has formed a community with others, the second season will involve heartfelt moments paired with tragedy – just as we’ve come to expect from the hit HBO series.