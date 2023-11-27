Pedro Pascal Delaying Last Of Us Season 2 Shooting?

This means that it will likely be at least two years until fans see Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey back in their roles as Joel and Ellie, respectively.

So, what’s the hold-up? Peering at the stall in production with a microscope, it’s likely that Pedro Pascal’s rise to fame as one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood likely has everything to do with the delay.

That, paired with the now-resolved actors’ and writers’ strike made for the perfect storm for stars to watch their schedules become tighter than ever.