Patrick Stewart Fans Want To Send Him To Space Next

By Michileen Martin | 15 seconds ago

Now that William Shatner has finally made his historic journey into space, social media is busy talking about someone completely different. With Shatner going where no other Star Trek captain has gone before, the Internet is done talking about Shatner and is focusing on the campaign to get Sir Patrick Stewart to do exactly what he did in 1987 with Star Trek: The Next Generation — to follow in Shatner’s footsteps.

That’s right–Twitter wants Patrick Stewart to go into space, and social media is handling it in all the usual ways: with passion, humor, genuinely hilarious confusion, and of course plenty of gifs.

The campaigning to get Patrick Stewart into space started in some cases before NS-18 even launched, but by early afternoon it was in full swing.

You know, as a sci-fi fan, I'm happy to see William Shatner going to space and all…



…but how many of you would love to see Patrick Stewart go, just for that moment at lift-off when he says, "Engage!"? — Graydon (@WheelerGraydon) October 13, 2021

We need to send Patrick Stewart into space! — Ket ૐ (@OnTheRoadToYou) October 13, 2021

Some fans don’t seem to trust Blue Origin or Jeff Bezos to help get Patrick Stewart into orbit, so they tried a different strategy. The other members of the Billionaire Space Race — Elon Musk and Richard Branson — were practically buried under requests to get Captain Picard on board their ships.

@elonmusk sir, would you invite Sir Patrick Stewart join your fly mission? — zih chien sun (@SUNZIHCHIEN) October 13, 2021

While Sir Patrick Stewart seems to be Twitter’s top choice for the next celebrity in space, he’s not the only one. Plenty of fans nominated both Stewart and one or more other actors. Alternate candidates included Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Avery Brooks (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine).

Now how long before UberEats sends Patrick Stewart and Mark Hamill to space? — Bill Rinehart (@BillGRinehart) October 13, 2021

Hamill and Patrick Stewart arguing about dinner options in a rocket sponsored by UberEats



"Tonight, I'll be eating four-cheese tortellini with extra tomatoes”



It could happen….. — Pfizerizedwithgreatopinions (@RainingthoughtZ) October 13, 2021

Now we need Patrick Stewart and Avery Brooks to go. Although I think Stewart is too honorable to even ask. Mostly I want Avery to go up to consult with the Prophets and make sure Bezos and co. don’t destroy our planet — phantom synopsis (@carterhugo34) October 13, 2021

Maybe the funniest part about Patrick Stewart’s name trending is that users actually believed it was because Stewart and Jeff Bezos were the same person. It started off as a joke, with some users posting pictures of Jeff Bezos welcoming William Shatner back to Earth and joking that it was great how Patrick Stewart was there to say hi.

can't believe Sir Patrick Stewart was there to greet him https://t.co/lSFGRyOKld — joe (@JoePerticone) October 13, 2021

But the more Twitter users who made the joke, the more Twitter users who didn’t apparently realize it was a joke and retweeted the posts with genuine amazement.

I love this. Patrick Stewart greets William Shatner on his return to Earth after being in space for…Maybe a minute? https://t.co/Uq0hjZAqmu — Ecco the Dolphin Online 🐬 (@eccoonline) October 13, 2021

Being a fan of Patrick Stewart, however, doesn’t automatically make you part of the crowd trying to get him into orbit. At least one Twitter user feels the actor is far too precious to risk on a spaceflight. Which, of course, raises the question of how they feel about Shatner.

I wanted to make a joke about how we should have sent Patrick Stewart to space instead but he's too much of an international treasure to risk strapping him to a tower of explosives. — Ellie O'Daire (@EllieODaire) October 13, 2021

And there are those who feel that Sir Patrick Stewart’s greatness is not measured in trips into space, but lobster costumes.

Bill Shatner may have gone into Space, but Patrick Stewart isn't going to be outdone that easily. https://t.co/dhbePIKfZP — Samael Emmanuel Raphael Cercunnin (Odin of Asgard) (@samael_thor) October 13, 2021

There were finally many fans who were more than a little worried when they saw Patrick Stewart’s name trending. After all, while he’s still nearly a decade younger than Shatner, Stewart turned 81 this year and there are definitely — as his signature character says in 1994’s Star Trek: Generations — “fewer days ahead than there are behind.” So there were plenty of fans either breathing big sighs of relief or just plain angry over their concern.

Could we just have a section of "Trending" which says "NOT DEAD – JUST REALLY COOL" so my heart doesn't stop every time I see Patrick Stewart in the side bar? — Wesley “Two-Jabs” Mallin (@wesleymallin) October 13, 2021

Few things fill me with more internet dread than the words, "Patrick Stewart is trending" — eric grundhauser (@OMGrundhauser) October 13, 2021

I got so scared because Patrick Stewart was trending but it’s all good, people just praising him, AS THEY SHOULD pic.twitter.com/Gk1vSULnq1 — Hugsthecat (@hugsthecat1) October 13, 2021

Whether or not we ever get to see Sir Patrick Stewart go into space for real, we can still see him travel through make believe space. Stewart’s series Star Trek: Picard returns for its second season on Paramount+ in February 2022.