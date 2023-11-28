The Netflix Sci-Fi Epic That Changed Television History

Created by Hideaki Anno, Neon Genesis Evangelion aired its original 26 episodes from 1995 to 1996. The series primarily follows Shinji Ikari, a young boy who is recruited to pilot an Eva unit, a massive biomechanical robot, to battle existential threats to humanity known as Angels. While the series might seem like a simple mech anime at first glance, it’s so much more than that.

The first thing that will stand out when watching Neon Genesis Evangelion is the stunning animation. Even decades after its original release, the series still impresses with its highly detailed frames and its fluid animation. Put simply, it’s just a beautiful series to look at and nearly every frame of the series could be a painting.