Netflix Reveals Spinoff Trailer For Crime Thriller Hit Series

By Sckylar Gibby-Brown |

The popular Spanish series, Money Heist, is getting a spinoff and prequel on Netflix called Berlin. The streaming platform released an official trailer showcasing how the series will take audiences back to Berlin’s origins during one of his most ambitious robberies in Paris. Watch the trailer below.

Berlin will be both a spinoff and prequel to the Netflix Original Series, Money Heist.

Pedro Alonso reprises his role as the jewel thief Berlin in this new series. Berlin will focus on the character’s golden years and take audiences through the setup and execution of one of his most extraordinary heists, according to Netflix.

In the recently unveiled trailer, Berlin is depicted meticulously planning a heist at “the biggest and most prestigious auction house in Paris.” Prior to the release of Berlin’s new trailer, Netflix had provided a glimpse of the show through first-look photos and a teaser released in September.

Alonso’s character will be in a completely different headspace for the spinoff series, which will add new and interesting depth to his overall journey.

Berlin will be both a spinoff and prequel to the Netflix Original Series, Money Heist. Money Heist originally aired on Atena 3, a Spanish network before Netflix picked up the series in late 2017. The series ran for five parts and wrapped up in 2021.

Berlin

Like Berlin will do, the original Netflix series follows a group of people working together to pull off a large robbery. The original show begins in Madrid, where an enigmatic figure known as the “Professor” assembles a team of eight individuals, each adopting city names as their aliases. Together, they embark on an audacious scheme involving the infiltration of the Royal Mint of Spain with the goal of absconding with €984 million.

Berlin will premiere on Netflix on December 29, 2023.

One of the eight characters is known as Berlin, a terminally ill jewel thief who goes through a seat-gripping character arc that ends in a shocking finale throughout the Netflix series. Alonso’s character will be in a completely different headspace for the spinoff series, which will add new and interesting depth to his overall journey.

Money Heist, set in Madrid, garnered immense popularity, just as Berlin likely will once it’s released on Netflix. The series became the most-followed series for six weeks and a top IMDb favorite. The show’s impact extended to real-life events, with fans donning heist attire, and iconic scenes appearing in diverse settings, from the Rio Carnival to Saudi Arabian stadiums.

Berlin will premiere on Netflix on December 29, 2023. The spinoff series is crafted by the creative duo Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, and will introduce a fresh gang and storyline. The inaugural season, comprising eight episodes, will be skillfully penned by Pina, Lobato, David Oliva, and David Berrocal, with direction handled by Albert Pintó, David Berrocal, and Geoffrey Cowper.

Berlin has already been filmed with the Netflix series kicking off production in Paris on October 3, 2022, extending over several weeks in Madrid. The star-studded cast includes Pedro Alonso reprising his role as the hedonistic and intelligent jewel thief Berlin, joined by Michelle Jenner, Tristán Ulloa, Begoña Vargas, Julio Peña Fernández, and Joel Sánchez.