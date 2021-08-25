Mayim Bialik Being Cancelled As Jeopardy! Host For Multiple Controversies

By Kristi Eckert | 17 seconds ago

Actress Mayim Bialik, widely known for her roles on the 1990s sitcom Blossom (Blossom Russo) and The Big Bang Theory (Amy Farrah Fowler), has been criticized for her positions regarding sexual harassment towards women, her support of the anti-vaccination movement, and her significant backing of a questionable cognitive supplement. Fans of the iconic game show Jeopardy! are now calling for the actress to be cancelled from the show as temporary host in light of her very publicly purported views and they have taken to twitter in order to voice just what they think.

The latest cancel culture movement towards Miyam Bialik came in the wake of the removal of other temporary Jeopardy! host, Mike Richards, whose past insensitive and derogatory remarks towards various marginalized groups landed him removal from the show after filming just one episode. One fan in particular who took to twitter in support of cancelling Miyam Bialik was writer Summer Anne Burton. Her tweet emphasized Mayim Bialik’s opinion piece that she wrote for the New York Times. She pointed out how the actress overtly blamed the victims who suffered sexual harassment under Harvey Weinstein, which she followed up with a tweet pointing out Mayim Bialik’s willingness to work with and direct Dustin Hoffman amongst concerning allegations of him exposing himself to a minor.

She also cast Dustin Hoffman as the lead in her autobiographical directing debut AFTER eight women (two of them minors at the time) alleged he assaulted them. It will be his “comeback” movie since the allegations came out. They’ve been filming this summer. https://t.co/dz6KwCLaKj — Summer Anne Burton (@summeranne) August 11, 2021

Summer Anne Burton is not alone in her vocal criticism for Mayim Bialik. Another user suggested that Mayim Bialik is actively supporting Palestinians being murdered.

great work team, now when do we cancel mayim bialik for actively supporting the murder of palestinains https://t.co/5F4qIw83ki — joe 𓂆 (@aromaticarabic) August 19, 2021

New Jeopardy host Mayim Bialik has some interesting views on Israel-Palestine, including denial that there is an occupation at all. From 2017 👇https://t.co/lXu7kHTDNv — ishmael (@iD4RO) August 24, 2021

Additionally, Jeff Jarvis, a professor at CUNY, also took to twitter and stated that Mayim Bialik has no basis to be on a factual show when she supports un-factual things like the brain supplement Neurvia Plus.

And while we're at it, keep in mind that Mayim Bialik, though vaccinated, spreads vaccine doubt and hawks brain quackery. She is no representative for a show about facts and authority. Replace the executive producer. Fire the executives over him. And give @levarburton the gig. — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) August 20, 2021

to be honest, primetime #JEOPARDY host Mayim Bialik is more scandalous



she is an anti-vaxxer who pushes some fake "brain" product on TV commercials — insanity — The Goof™ (@MetsFanInPhilly) August 20, 2021

Mayim Bialik has yet to publicly respond to all the negative reactions from disgruntled Jeopardy fans regarding her opinions and past comments. However, one of the representatives of the actress did release a statement that reconfirmed the already known fact that the actress is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, suggesting that the actress was not against vaccinations and thus potentially debunking any fan-speculations regarding that matter. She has confirmed that while her children have now received some vaccines, she has declined to give them some. She isn’t specifying why or which ones.

Currently, it still remains to be seen whether or not fans of Jeopardy! will effectively cancel Mayim Bialik from the legendary trivia show and as of now she is only scheduled to host the show for a total of three episodes; thus the job still remains open. Jeopardy executives have been on a years-long quest to try and find a suitable replacement for the virtually un-fillable void left behind by the late Alex Trebek. However, one person who has been at the top of the fan-picked favorites list is LeVar Burton. Even Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds spoke out publicly in support of the Reading Rainbow star to take on the role of Jeopardy’s permanent host.

Mayim Bialik has certainly been surrounded by her fair share of controversies both in the past and as of late. However, whether or not her public opinions deem her worthy to become a victim of cancel culture and ultimately being removed from Jeopardy! still has yet to be determined.