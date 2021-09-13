Margot Robbie Appearing In An Upcoming Marvel Movie?

By Faith McKay | 6 seconds ago

We just saw Margot Robbie appear yet again as Harley Quinn for DC in the James Gunn movie The Suicide Squad. The actress has been known to be the standout part in most of the DC ensemble movies she’s a part of and has won over audiences in a big way. Meanwhile, filmmaker James Gunn is back at Marvel, working on Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Throughout his career, he’s been known to bring back actors he particularly enjoys working with in many of his projects. For example, Nathan Fillion was T.D.K in the opening of The Suicide Squad, a monstrous inmate in Guardians of the Galaxy, and had a deleted role in the sequel. Now, he’s been asked if any of the actors for The Suicide Squad will be appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

The question about Margot Robbie or other The Suicide Cast cast appearing in future projects came up on Twitter. You can see his response below.

That is a distinct possibility. https://t.co/UrFRaGyd6w — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 13, 2021

We know that James Gunn already has a completed script for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and that he’s hard at work on storyboards for the project. This means he already has the characters written on the page, and he did before he started working on DC projects and with Margot Robbie. Is it possible he has a role for the actress? Previously, he’s expressed a lot of interest in doing another project with her character, Harley Quinn. He has also said that Robbie is a gifted athlete and he wrote through one action sequence in The Suicide Squad specifically to take advantage of what she can do. That sounds like an actress he would enjoy working with again.

Of course, he didn’t specifically name Margot Robbie, and The Suicide Squad has a long cast list. He could be bringing in John Cena, Daniela Melchior, Viola Davis, Michael Rooker, David Dastmalchian, or Joel Kimmaman. It seems unlikely he’ll be bringing in Idris Elba, since the actor who played Bloodsport for The Suicide Squad already has a Marvel role from the Thor movies. However, with a little makeup and special effects, anything is possible.

Margot Robbie’s first Marvel appearance would certainly be something audiences would want to see, though. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will likely be an action-heavy movie. It would be fun to see Margot Robbie take up a whole new role in a superhero genre film. The Guardians films often have a lot of alien characters in heavy makeup and prosthetics. This would mean it’s possible for her to have a role in the movie and still appear in future Marvel roles as a whole other character if she so chose.

Since her appearance in The Wolf of Wall Street, Margot Robbie has been an in-demand actress. She’s been in films like Bombshell, I, Tonya, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, and her many appearances as Harley Quinn. Upcoming, she’s working with filmmakers Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach on her Barbie movie, which will be produced through her own production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. Whether she’ll also be in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 remains to be seen, and we likely won’t find out until the movie hits the big screen on May 5, 2023.