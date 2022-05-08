Liam Neeson Has A Strict Demand To Return To Star Wars

By James Brizuela | 6 seconds ago

We are officially weeks away from the premiere of the Obi-Wan spinoff series. With that in mind, many were wondering if there would be some sort of return of Obi-Wan’s mentor, Qui-Gon Jinn. The series is set to bring back the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader and a young Luke Skywalker, so it stands to reason that Qui-Gon could pop up at some point. Even as some sort of force ghost. However, Liam Neeson shed some doubt on the potential cameo that he might have engaged in for the series. According to Neeson, “If it was a film. Yeah, I’m a bit of a snob when it comes to TV, I must admit, I just like the big screen, you know?” Apparently, the man would only return to his most iconic role if it were for a movie.

Disney is one to keep their reveals close to the chest, so it could be that Liam Neeson is just faking everyone out so that we could all be surprised by his appearance. It surely worked when Luke Skywalker appeared in The Mandalorian. However, he might also see himself as too big of a movie star to have to deal with being in a television series. We would argue that is not true considering he’s been in many action film flops. Maybe Neeson might need to eat some humble pie. Regardless, should he trick everyone and appear in the Obi-Wan series, it would certainly be very welcome.

Obi-Wan is set after the events of “Order 66” which was the eradication of most of the Jedi. Yoda and Obi-Wan were the only Jedi that were able to escape, but not much was known about the man between Episode III and Episode IV. Now the series is set to fill that gap between those years, as we see a much more isolated and older version of the fan-favorite character. However, the Jedi are still being hunted by the Grand Inquisitor and his minions. The Inquisitors are a faction of the Sith that is specifically tasked with hunting down all Jedi. With how alone Obi-Wan is meant to be, he could use some knowledge from his former teacher, Qui-Gon (Liam Neeson).

Despite how everyone feels about the prequels, Ewan McGregor and Liam Neeson were some of the best parts of Episode I. We obviously only got to see Qui-Gon in action for a brief period, but fans have been long clamoring for his return to the franchise. Sadly, it might not happen because Neeson would rather only appear in a movie than a television series. Again, he could just be tricking everyone.

Obi-Wan is set to premiere on Disney+ on May 27th, and from the trailers alone, Star Wars fans are in for a real treat. With the return of Darth Vader and the threat of the Inquisitors, sounds like Obi-Wan might be in more trouble than he can handle. He may need some helo and guidance, and that could come from the mouth of Qui-Gon Jinn. It would be another major reveal for Star Wars. Liam Neeson may feel differently once he sees the response from worldwide Star Wars fans, should he appear in the series.