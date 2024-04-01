Brace Yourself For A Kitten Tsunami

For over a decade now, animal shelters across the nation have noted that the so-called “kitten season”—a period between late spring and mid-fall—is starting earlier and lasting longer.

Some experts believe that this is the result of generally warmer weather throughout the year caused by the effects of climate change, with spring starting earlier and winters getting milder.

This prolongs the kitten season and could be the main culprit for the uptick in feline birth rates, which introduce their own set of challenges.