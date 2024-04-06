Kevin Smith Creating New Movie That Will Make You Fall In Love With Theaters Again

Long before Kevin Smith was a filmmaker himself, he was a movie-loving teen who would frequent his local cinema, as demonstrated by the host of pop culture discussion utilized in the dialogue of movies such as Clerks, Mallrats, and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. The 4:30 Movie appears to be a semi-autobiographical celebration of cinema, with a specific focus on the magic held by movies of the 1980s. While very little is known about the film at this time, more info is sure to arrive in the coming months, especially as Smith begins to tour the nation to promote the forthcoming film.