Kathryn Hahn Getting An Agatha Harkness Series

Remember when the true villain of WandaVision was revealed and none of us could stop singing, “it was Agatha all along?” Well, if they decide to make that the theme song, get ready for that earworm to drive you nuts again. According to a new story, Kathryn Hahn will be reprising the role of Agatha Harkness in her own series on Disney+.

The report comes from Variety, who credits unnamed sources with the news that a series for Kathryn Hahn’s character is being developed for Disney+. While Variety doesn’t have a lot of details yet, the story does say that the series will be a dark comedy and that WandaVision head writer Jac Schaefer will be the writer and executive producer for the upcoming show, making it the first project Schaefer will be heading after signing a three-year deal with Marvel Studios and 20th Television.

The fact that Marvel wants to capitalize on Kathryn Hahn’s talent isn’t much of a surprise. She quickly became a favorite on WandaVision, even before the infamous “It Was Agatha All Along” montage. And it wasn’t just fans who loved her work on the show — Hahn was nominated for an Emmy for her performance, though the trophy ultimately went to Julianne Nicholson from Mare of Easttown.

Even Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, known for keeping a tight lid during interviews, wasn’t coy about wanting Kathryn Hahn back in the Marvel fold. In July, Feige said he wanted Hahn back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe narrative “someday soon.” Some have speculated we might see the sorceress show up next year in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Considering we know Elizabeth Olsen will be appearing in the film was Wanda Maximoff, it’s certainly a possibility.

The news makes a brief interview from September seem a bit curious. During the Television Academy’s reception for the Emmy’s, Variety asked Kathryn Hahn if she had any news about when we’d be seeing Agatha Harkness return. At the time, Hahn made it clear she wanted to play the character again, saying about Agatha, “I love her madly,” but that she was still waiting to hear from Marvel. Either she was just feigning ignorance, or the rest of us found out not long after she did. You can see the short interview below.

Kathryn Hahn on where we'll see #WandaVision's Agatha again and which superhero she wants to work with next https://t.co/qfCHWtB0xy pic.twitter.com/JU60qc8ybE — Variety (@Variety) September 18, 2021

The last we saw of Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness, Wanda Maximoff — having finally realized and embraced her full range of powers — uses her mystical abilities to force Agatha into the same “nosy neighbor” character she was faking in the beginning of WandaVision. The news of the character having her own series raises the question of whether it will pick up where WandaVision left off, or if Agatha will find a way out of Westview between now and then.

The part of Variety’s report that says Kathryn Hahn’s series will be a “dark comedy” is curious in that it brings up questions of content. “Dark” doesn’t necessarily mean adult content, but it certainly could. In both its films and TV shows, so far the Marvel Cinematic Universe has remained firmly in the PG-13 realm. Could it be that this upcoming series will finally push one corner of the narrative out of a kid-safe zone? We’ll have to wait and see.