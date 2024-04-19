Josh Hartnett Makes Hollywood Comeback In New M. Night Shyamalan Thriller, See For Yourself

By Robert Scucci |

Warner Bros. Pictures released the official trailer for Trap, the upcoming M. Night Shyamalan film starring Josh Hartnett and Ariel Donoghue. While we’re by now used to Shyamalan surprising us with epic third-act twists and turns, there is a huge reveal in the trailer that can only make one wonder just how twisted this psychological thriller will turn out upon its conclusion.

Seemingly only having one primary setting, Trap will take place at an arena concert, but Josh Hartnett’s mind will be traveling to a very dark place while trying to enjoy the show with this daughter.

Trap boasts a very simple synopsis for the upcoming movie, but the trailer tells us everything we need to know (or so we think). Cooper (Josh Hartnett) takes his teen daughter, Riley (Ariel Donoghue), to a Lady Raven concert like any great dad would try to endure. Lady Raven, who is portrayed by Saleka Shyamalan, doesn’t seem to be taking center stage in this film, however, as something much more sinister is about to take place.

Since we’re talking about an M. Night Shyamalan movie, it simply can’t be that this is the shocking reveal we’re waiting for in Trap.

In the Trap trailer, Cooper excuses himself to use the restroom, but is curious upon noticing that the arena is becoming increasingly surrounded by militarized police vehicles. Looking for answers, Cooper asks one of the security guards what’s going on, and he lets it slip that the police have reason to believe that a serial killer known as the Butcher is attending the concert.

According to the security guard, everybody is going to be inspected upon leaving the venue, as the whole concert is an elaborate trap to finally apprehend the Butcher.

Trap is slated for an August 9, 2024 release, so we’ll just have to wait and see what kind of twist this movie will reveal upon its theatrical premiere.

Dipping into a bathroom stall, Cooper takes out his cell phone and looks at his home security footage, revealing a victim chained up in his basement. Calmly returning to the concert area, Cooper reconnects with Riley, but is clearly trying to figure out if the authorities know that he’s, in fact, the butcher. But since we’re talking about an M. Night Shyamalan movie, it simply can’t be that this is the shocking reveal we’re waiting for in Trap.

Principal photography for Trap commenced in August 2023, and concluded on December 8. Shyamalan was able to film the movie during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike because he finances his own films and was granted an interim agreement to be allowed to film during this time.

Aside from starring Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, and Saleka Shyamalan, Trap will also feature Hayley Mills, Marnie McPhail, Scott Mescudi, and Vanessa Smythe. It’s worth noting, however, that although Cooper refers to his daughter as Riley in the trailer, there are a number of sources circulating the internet suggesting that she’s billed as Jody, with Marnie McPhail portraying Jody’s mother. If that’s not suspicious enough, the IMDb page for Trap doesn’t have Ariel Donoghue listed as a part of the cast.

While this may be some form of clerical error, it’s not unreasonable to speculate that there’s a more sinister plot involving Cooper’s daughter than the Trap trailer is letting on.

