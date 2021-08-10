Josh Brolin Coming Back To The Marvel Universe, Our Scoop Confirmed

By Doug Norrie | 16 seconds ago

We have reached the point in the world of comic book movies where one actor can play multiple characters within a universe and most folks will not even bat an eye. Such is the case with Josh Brolin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For a long time, he played the ultimate antagonist, wreaking havoc on the entire galaxy, even snapping off half the population at one point. But in the world of the Marvel comic books, he has played another character as well, and that one will be entering the MCU. And now, a Giant Freakin Robot exclusive scoop looks like it has been all but confirmed with We Got This Covered throwing out there that Brolin will reprise his character of Cable who will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

If this is a little confusing, don’t worry, there are details to sort out. Of course, Josh Brolin has already played Cable once, back in Deadpool 2. But that movie, and its predecessor, weren’t part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe because those characters (along with the X-Men) were owned by 20th Century Fox. Disney acquired that studio though, paving the way for (almost) all Marvel properties existing under the same umbrella. It is why Josh Brolin can now go from ultimate villain to superhero within the same franchise without anyone making all that big of a stink around it.

Additionally, according to the We Got This Covered piece, Cable will have some strong connections to another new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Apparently, when Josh Brolin makes his appearance on the big screen it will be because Cable has stolen weapons technology from the next big bad in the universe. That would be from Kang the Conqueror who now exists across a number of different timelines in the multiverse. The character of Cable is a time-traveling super-soldier so that line fits right in. In Deadpool 2 he was around to prevent the killing of his family. Now it looks like he is here to stay.

While this piece about Josh Brolin reprising the role of Cable, this time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe looks like it is going to happen, remember that our original scoop also had him coming back to play Thanos in some fashion as well. That part hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, but it also would make a lot of sense considering the expansion of the Multiverse into different timelines. No character can really die anymore seeing as how there are other versions now out there. How we would pick back up with the murderous Titan remains to be seen, but rest assured it will happen. Good thing that character is heavy on the prosthetics so there isn’t too much Brolin overlap in this world.

In all, it is an exciting time bringing the Deadpool characters as well as the X-Men finally into the MCU. While we don’t know all the logistics around how it will happen, the additions should start coming fast and furious over the next few years through Marvel’s Phase Four and beyond. Ryan Reynolds will make his Deadpool debut at some point and it looks like Josh Brolin won’t be far behind.