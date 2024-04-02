How Joker Paid Tribute To The Best Version Of Batman 

When fans first started talking about how Joker included this sweet nod to Batman: The Animated Series (still the best version of the character, and I will fight you on this), some wondered if this was even an intentional homage at all. That’s because the font used for both that animated series and the fictional Live! With Murray show is called Plaza, and it is used for all sorts of business ventures. Most notably, this is the same font used for The Weinstein Company, which has nothing to do with DC Comics or the Caped Crusader.

With that being said, we doubt that Joker just happened to use the same font as Batman: The Animated Series, especially for its explosive final act. If the use of this font was merely a coincidence, it seems likelier we’d see it somewhere more obscure, like the inside of a newspaper or on a billboard in the background. Instead, it prominently appears as a way of introducing the Joker’s most notorious victim, meaning the appearance of this classy font is indelibly burned into the brains of audience members.