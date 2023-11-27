Jason Statham Is Ready To Fight In New The Beekeeper Look
Jason Statham is no stranger to a butt-kicking, take-no-prisoners-style action movie and his latest role in The Beekeeper will be no different. But, you wouldn’t be able to sense the danger and high-octane adventure that’s to come in a new photo courtesy of Empire Magazine. Part of the outlet’s 2024 teaser issue, the image showcases the ripped Statham standing in front of a stack of shelves storing honey.
Jason Statham As The Beekeeper
Appearing to be a man with his own particular hobby, the image doesn’t fully showcase all the insanity that will befall Jason Statham in The Beekeeper. From what we know about the film so far, the storyline will follow Statham’s character, Mr. Clay, on a vengeful quest after his close friend and neighbor’s suicide. As audiences will come to find out, there’s much more than meets the eye when it comes to Mr. Clay, as he is uncovered to be the top operative of a secret society known as ‘Beekeepers.’
David Ayer Directing
Directed by David Ayer, we can expect that Jason Statham will be busting out all the high-stakes moves possible in his latest role. In the past, Ayer has helmed such titles as The Tax Collector, Bright, Suicide Squad, Fury, and End of Watch. Possessing a knack for bringing heavy-hitting and action-filled stories to life, prospective audiences can expect Ayer to do the exact same thing with The Beekeeper.
The Cast
Along with Jason Statham, The Beekeeper has managed to wrangle up a solid cast with names such as Josh Hutcherson (Five Nights at Freddy’s), Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy), Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting), Jeremy Irons (Dead Ringers), and Phylicia Rashad (The Cosby Show) with an ensemble that includes Dan Li (The Continental: From the World of John Wick), Michael Epp (Secret Invasion), Reza Diako (The Covenant), and more. While both David Ayer and Jason Statham’s names are synonymous with the film’s genre, The Beekeeper will mark the first time that the duo have paired up on a project.
Jason Statham Slows Down
An incredibly busy 2023, the only project that is on its way from Jason Statham at this current time is The Beekeeper. This year saw the star appear in a whopping four films including Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, Fast X, Meg 2: The Trench, and Expend4bles. Of the four films, three were franchises that he’s already been featured in for one or more productions, likely making The Beekeeper a breath of fresh air and a clean start.
When To Watch The Beekeeper
However, it’s likely that Jason Statham’s break after The Beekeeper won’t last for too long as the actor seems to always have his hands in something. With the actors’ strike now over, a wave of casting announcements has been spilling in and the rumor mill churning about topics like Pedro Pascal’s possible involvement in Marvel’s Fantastic Four. With the Fast & Furious franchise still going strong, there’s always a chance that Statham could reprise his role in that universe or even The Expendables – although the latter received a less-than-warm welcome at the box office.
Fully on track with its theatrical release, audiences can expect to see Jason Statham fly into cinemas when The Beekeeper lands on January 12, 2024.