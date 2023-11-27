Jason Statham Is Ready To Fight In New The Beekeeper Look

However, it’s likely that Jason Statham’s break after The Beekeeper won’t last for too long as the actor seems to always have his hands in something. With the actors’ strike now over, a wave of casting announcements has been spilling in and the rumor mill churning about topics like Pedro Pascal’s possible involvement in Marvel’s Fantastic Four. With the Fast & Furious franchise still going strong, there’s always a chance that Statham could reprise his role in that universe or even The Expendables – although the latter received a less-than-warm welcome at the box office.

Fully on track with its theatrical release, audiences can expect to see Jason Statham fly into cinemas when The Beekeeper lands on January 12, 2024.