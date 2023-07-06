The Jamie Foxx War Movie On Netflix That Will Knock You Out Of Your Seat

By Sckylar Gibby-Brown |

The Kingdom (2007)

From Quentin Tarantino action flicks to Disney Pixar animated films, Jamie Foxx has appeared in just about every Hollywood genre imaginable. While many of his movies have become instant classics, with 86 completed projects on his roster and another eight movies in the middle of the production process, there is bound to be a movie or two that the actor made which didn’t get the attention it deserved. Like The Kingdom, an action-thriller that takes place during the war in Afghanistan and is currently available to watch on Netflix.

Released in 2007, The Kingdom is an action thriller film directed by Peter Berg and starring Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper, and Jennifer Garner. Set in Saudi Arabia during the war, the movie draws inspiration from real-life terrorist attacks, including the 1996 Khobar bombing, the 2004 Khobar massacre, and the 2004 bombings of four compounds in Riyadh.

The Kingdom combines intense action sequences based on these real events with political themes exploring the complexities surrounding terrorism and international relations.

The Kingdom follows a rapid deployment team led by Special Agent Ronald Fleury, played by Jamie Foxx. After a terrorist attack in Riyadh, the team is dispatched to Saudi Arabia to investigate the incident. Their mission becomes a race against time as they attempt to uncover the truth behind the attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice.

While critics praised the action sequences of the feature and lauded Jamie Foxx’s performance, many thought the movie was too formulaic and dealt with confusing political themes.

Like many movies about the war in Afghanistan, The Kingdom examines the complex dynamics between the United States and the Middle East, touching on issues of terrorism, cultural clashes, and the limitations of international cooperation.

However, unlike many similar movies, The Kingdom also attempts to skillfully balance highlighting the bravery and dedication of the American team, including Jamie Foxx’s Fleury, while also portraying sympathetic Arab characters with the intention of avoiding simplistic and stereotypical portrayals (though some critics claim the film didn’t achieve this intention).

The Kingdom (2007)

Prior to filming, director Peter Berg extensively researched the movie during a two-week trip to Saudi Arabia, though most of the principal photography ended up being shot in Arizona. Filmed during the hottest month of the year, Jamie Foxx joined the rest of The Kingdom cast and crew in July and filmed around Phoenix, Mesa, and at the Polytechnic campus of Arizona State University.

A Tragedy Behind The Scenes

The filmmakers faced a tragic accident during filming when an all-terrain vehicle collided with the director’s SUV, resulting in the death of a crew member—filming was stopped at the time of the accident, but ended up resuming the next morning.

To capture the authentic atmosphere for The Kingdom, Universal Pictures hired a local film crew in Dubai to gather shots on location in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, including at the prestigious Emirates Palace Hotel. Since Universal Pictures didn’t have a local office in the Middle East, no one from the principal production team, or any of the cast, including Jamie Foxx, shot on location here.

The Kingdom had an estimated production budget of $70-72.5 million. The film was distributed by Universal Pictures and was released in the United States on September 28, 2007, to mixed reviews.

The Kingdom (2007)

On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a 51 percent approval rating based on nearly 200 reviews. The consensus states that the film did really well at portraying effective and engaging action scenes and excellent performances by Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper, and Jennifer Garner, but overall the story itself isn’t strong enough to hold up over time.

The film’s portrayal of Saudi involvement in international terrorism generated controversy, with many claiming that the film was feeding the audience’s idealized views of American intelligence that aren’t reflected in reality.

Meanwhile, many critics appreciated the Kingdom’s exploration of American responses to terrorism and drew comparisons to classic films in the genre.

However, despite the patriotic praise Jamie Foxx and The Kingdom received by some, others thought the film showed too simplistic a view, claiming that the film perpetuated xenophobia and simplified the nuances involved in such a complex geopolitical situation.

The film's portrayal of Saudi involvement in international terrorism generated controversy, with many claiming that the film was feeding the audience's idealized views of American intelligence that aren't reflected in reality. "[It's] not half as smart as it would like to be," Kenneth Turan of the Los Angeles Times said after watching the movie.

The Kingdom is an action-packed thriller that tackles the challenges of combating terrorism while delving into the complexities of international relations. Directed by Peter Berg and featuring an impressive performance by Jamie Foxx, the film combines intense action sequences with thought-provoking political themes.