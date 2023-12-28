The James Bond Story Zack Snyder Wants To Make And It’s Perfect

While the 57-year-old director’s idea for a James Bond prequel is intriguing, it’s not something we’re likely to see from the franchise anytime soon. From Sean Connery to Daniel Craig, the average age of Bond actors is 37.5. The youngest Bond, one-hit-wonder George Lazenby, was 30 when he starred in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service—still a whole decade older than what Zack Snyder envisioned.

Now that Daniel Craig has retired from the role of James Bond, it would seem like the perfect time to reinvigorate the franchise with Zack Snyder’s idea. Unfortunately, producer Michael G. Wilson put an end to the idea of a younger bond when he publically announced that the next 007 would be a “30-something.”

The announcement came after speculation last year that Spider-Man actor Tom Holland was being tapped to replace Craig as the new Bond.