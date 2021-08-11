Idris Elba Cast As Fan Favorite Character In Sonic The Hedgehog 2

By Doug Norrie | 6 seconds ago

Idris Elba is coming off a fantastic turn in the superhero space, putting it all on display in The Suicide Squad for the DC Extended Universe. It was a surprising, but successful turn for the talented actor who has shown that he can play just about any part in any movie. And now, it looks like he is going to voice a popular character as well. He posted on his Twitter account and it was later confirmed by Deadline that Elba will be voicing the character of Knuckles for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 when the live-action flick hits screens next year.

Idris Elba posted just a simple picture of the white spiked glove of Knuckles, a little red fur sticking out as well with the caption “Knock, knock”. He threw in the #Sonic2 and #Knuckles hashtags for good measure, but the picture told the whole story. He will be taking over one of the fans’ favorite characters in this franchise. And assuming Elba brings that stately English accent to the proceedings, we know we are getting something good. Check out the post he put up today:

Idris Elba will be voicing Knuckles the Echidna, a rival for Sonic who guards the Master Emerald in the popular games. He will be the primary antagonist for this sequel film, having come to Earth after partnering up with Dr. Robotnick. How exactly the rest of the story plays out remains to be seen, but rest assured that Elba’s voice will be on full display here in the villain role. That deep baritone energy should play perfectly for Knuckles as he seeks to upend Sonic.

This Sonic the Hedgehog sequel is following up the success of the first one which came out in January of 2020, timing just before the pandemic hit. It scored more than $300 million at the box office and did a decent job with the critics. Idris Elba will be joining Ben Schwartz who voiced the character in the first go around as well as other heavy hitters like Jim Carrey who played Robotnik. Plus, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Roswell, and Adam Pally will all reprise their roles as well.

As for Idris Elba, he is of course coming off the massively successful The Suicide Squad, playing group newcomer Bloodsport who was every bit the perfect dude to bring along. Between he and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, the two carry things from start to finish, juxtaposing each other in terms of style and demeanor which led to just a fun film all around. There is talk we will even get him squaring off against Superman at some point.

And that isn’t all for Idris Elba. He is in post-production on some other films as well. There is the Western The Harder They Fall with Regina King and Jonathan Majors. And we will also get the much-anticipated George Miller film Three Thousand Years of Longing with Tilda Swinton due out next year. So Knuckles is coming soon, but there is plenty of other work as well.