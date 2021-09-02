See Hayden Christensen As Darth Vader In Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

By Tristan Zelden | 12 seconds ago

The Disney Plus Obi-Wan Kenobi series is one of the most anticipated Star Wars projects in the works. Ewan McGregor is reprising his role from the divisive prequels, as he is considered to be one of the positives of the many negatives across those three movies. Another returning star is Hayden Christensen, who is coming back to the galaxy far, far away. Except, he is not Anakin; he is now officially Darth Vader. In a leaked image obtained by Star Wars NewsNet, we have some concept art (seen below from a Twitter user who reposted it) for his character.

Concept art of Vader from the forthcoming Kenobi series.



Via Star Wars News Net. pic.twitter.com/AVzh9Czk2Q — Star Wars España 🌍 (@StarWarsEs) August 28, 2021

Getting burned alive in Revenge of the Sith causes some serious issues to bring Hayden Christensen back to life, thus putting him in the suit to become the iconic villain. The big question is why bring him back as the character plenty of people could wear the suit while James Earl Jones delivers the lines with his distinct voice. As seen above, we will see the damage firsthand in the aftermath of the duel with Obi-Wan. It will let the actor finally be able to dip his toes into the fan-revered arc of his character.

In the article more images can be seen, like a tank of liquid that looks perfect to put someone like a scorched Hayden Christensen in to keep alive. Not all of the pictures are able to be confirmed if they will be in the final show. Some might hit the concept art stage and dissipate, or some might go on to be fully realized in the series. Some are artist renderings based on other images but regardless, it gives a good look at what we can expect to see in the stages of Anakin’s recovery to donning the suit and mask.

The outlet does offer one last note that it will have an exclusive report on what role we will see Hayden Christensen play in the story. For now, we are unsure if we will get brief looks at him or if he will play a significant part in the overall narrative of the Disney Plus series.

The scope of Hayden Christen’s role in Obi-Wan Kenobi is unclear, but we do have some confirmed details. The ship is piloted by Deborah Chow, who has plenty of TV experience on Jon Favreau’s hit series The Mandalorian starring Pedro Pascal. She’s also worked on Mr. Robot, Jessica Jones, and Better Call Saul. Besides its two leads, the show will star Joel Edgerton (The Green Knight), Maya Erskine (PEN15), Rupert Friend (Infinite), Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Godzilla: King of the Monsters), Sung Kang (F9: The Fast Saga), Simone Kessell (Reckoning), Kumail Nanjiani (The Eternals), and Bonnie Piesse (Revenge of the Sith). It will also feature the director of Uncut Gems, Benny Safdie, and Indira Varma (Game of Thrones).

As the production continues, we will have to patiently wait to see Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, and the rest of the stacked cast in Obi-Wan Kenobi in 2022 on Disney Plus. It will have six episodes total, but we are unsure of the length of each episode.