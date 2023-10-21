Gwyneth Paltrow Is Never Returning To Hollywood

By Britta DeVore |

Gwyneth Paltrow is somewhat of an American icon without (or maybe with) knowing it. To Marvel fans, she’s the woman who completely forgot that she appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and to wellness lovers everywhere, she’s the face and brains behind Goop. But, it would appear as though the Academy Award-winning actress (Shakespeare in Love) may have had her fair share of time in the limelight as, during a recent interview with Bustle, she alluded to completely bowing out of the public eye, saying, “no one will ever see me again.”

Gwyneth Paltrow may have quietly announced her retirement from acting in a recent interview.

A bold claim for someone who has spent her life in Hollywood (after all, her parents are even famous), it seems that as she moves closer to retirement age, Gwyneth Paltrow has simply had enough. During her interview, Bustle asked her what she thought the years would bring her as she approaches her 70s and 80s. Along with responding, “I’ll probably try, knowing myself,” she also said, “I might just disappear and no one will ever see me again.” While this has been done in the past with other famous stars (re: Brendan Fraser), the chances of a woman once married to Coldplay’s Chris Martin, currently married to American Horror Story’s Brad Falchuk, and the daughter of Bruce Paltrow and Blythe Danner doing something similar seems pretty slim.

Gwyneth Paltrow in Avengers: Endgame

Although she discussed other happenings in her busy life during her chat, Gwyneth Paltrow used the end of the interview to reiterate that she’s really thinking about vanishing into the fog – leaving nothing but silly videos and a bonkers court case in her wake. Though she’s taken a break from memorizing lines and blocking, Paltrow has been a very busy businesswoman with the uber-successful Goop. Of course, the company came up in her discussion with Bustle as the interviewer asked Paltrow if she’d ever consider putting Goop up for sale.

“I’ll probably try, knowing myself, I might just disappear and no one will ever see me again.” Gwyneth Paltrow on potential retirement

“We’re not ready to sell yet. I need a few more years,” Gwyneth Paltrow admitted, though she added that there was a possibility of her making “a dramatic exit” on her 55th birthday. Again bringing up what she would do, should she make her 55th birthday dreams come true, she added, “I will literally disappear from public life. No one will ever see me again.” When Bustle pushed a little bit further, saying that there’s no way this could be true and asking again, Paltrow stood by her statement with a “Yes.”

Gwyneth Paltrow has gone so far as to claim she might even sell Goop, her health and wellness company.

With a career spanning over 30 years, it makes sense why Gwyneth Paltrow is ready to step out of the public eye forever and take some time for herself, her husband, and her children. Since first appearing opposite John Travolta in Shout, a role that would be followed by a part in her godfather’s (Steven Spielberg) Hook, Paltrow has been an incredibly busy woman. Her credit list is a long one, including titles like Se7en, Moonlight and Valentino, and The Talented Mr. Ripley.

This last year alone has been a stressful one for Gwyneth Paltrow as she fought a bizarre case in court and battled the term nepo-baby with the press. With all this in mind, and only four years away from her 55th birthday, it makes complete sense why Paltrow is having second thoughts about being a household name for the rest of her life.