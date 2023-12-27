Godzilla Minus One Could Actually Win Oscar Gold

Praised for its visual effects, direction, and story, Godzilla Minus One has grossed $76 million at the worldwide box office against its reported production budget of $15 million. Since its December 1 premiere in the US and Canada, the Toho Studios title has earned an unheard of $40 million, surpassing the earnings of American titles like Knock at the Cabin.

It’s crazy that there weren’t originally plans to show the movie in American theaters due to low box office expectations.