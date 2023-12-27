Godzilla Minus One Could Actually Win Oscar Gold
Godzilla Minus One continues to dominate the box office and has even made it onto the shortlist for the Best Visual Effects category at the 96th Academy Awards. In a recent X post made by @Godzilla_Toho, you can see a promotional poster that presents the film for consideration in all categories. It’s only a matter of time before the critically acclaimed monster movie continues to rack up the accolades during the upcoming awards season.
Godzilla Minus One Is Ready To Sweep The Oscars
Praised for its visual effects, direction, and story, Godzilla Minus One has grossed $76 million at the worldwide box office against its reported production budget of $15 million. Since its December 1 premiere in the US and Canada, the Toho Studios title has earned an unheard of $40 million, surpassing the earnings of American titles like Knock at the Cabin.
It’s crazy that there weren’t originally plans to show the movie in American theaters due to low box office expectations.
Godzilla Minus One Soars In North American Box Offices
Despite the fact that Godzilla Minus One is a Japanese-language film, Western audiences can’t get enough of it (even if they have to read subtitles). Toho International only intended for the film to be shown in 1,000 theaters throughout North America on December 1, but extended the release to occupy over 2,600 theaters as of December 15.
Critics Love The Film
Critically speaking, Godzilla Minus One currently has a “Certified Fresh” status on Rotten Tomatoes, boasting a 98 percent critical and audience score, indicating universal acclaim. Set in 1945 toward the end of WWII, the film is celebrated for its criticism of American imperialism, the advent of atomic weaponry, PTSD, and survival guilt while still maintaining an air of optimism.
A healthy amount of reviewers have also praised the Godzilla movie for tugging at their heartstrings and making them sob because they were moved so much by its storytelling.
Already Smashing Records
Not only has Godzilla Minus One earned the title of the most successful live-action Japanese movie of all time, it has become the biggest foreign film to premiere in the US this year, beating out Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yalba- To the Swordsmith Village.
And if that’s not impressive enough for you, the Takashi Yamazaki-directed film has become the sixth-highest-grossing Japanese film of all time in the United States.
And those box office numbers will continue to climb until the end of the month, when Godzilla Minus One’s US theatrical run will conclude.
Godzilla Minus One Re-Releasing In Black And White
In addition to the full-color version making its rounds, Toho will be releasing a black-and-white version of the film entitled Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color. This updated version of the film will bear a striking resemblance to 1954’s Godzilla, the first film in Toho’s Godzilla franchise.
Since Godzilla Minus One made it on shortlist for Best Visual Effects, it’s not beyond the scope of imagination that it could snag a nomination for Best Picture as well. In order for that to happen, however, the film has to be voted into one of the possible 10 nomination slots by Academy members between January 11 and January 16, 2024.