Exclusive: Seth Rogen Donkey Kong Solo Movie In Development

By Faith McKay | 5 seconds ago

Seth Rogen has been branching out into voice work. He’s done this with projects like Big Mouth and Invincible. Now, he’s all set to voice the classic Nintendo character, Donkey Kong. After some work from one of our trusted and proven inside sources, we’ve learned that Seth Rogen is now signed on to lead his own solo movie as Donkey Kong.

Our source shared that the Donkey Kong solo movie is currently in development at Illumination. The company is also working on the Mario Bros reboot with Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach. Seth Rogen will appear in the Mario movie as a side character. This will introduce Donkey Kong. While our source was able to share that Rogen’s character will be the lead for the new solo project, they were unable to share whether any of the new Mario reboot actors will be coming along for the Donkey Kong solo movie. It seems likely that Fred Armisen, who will be voicing Cranky Kong, will be in the new project. However, we were unable to confirm that at this time.

Players of the game know that there are a lot of characters who might appear in Seth Rogen’s new project. Names like Diddy Kong, Chunky Kong, Candy Kong, Funky Kong, and Dixie Kong are all likely suspects. It seems likely that instead of bringing in too many of the characters from Chris Pratt’s Mario movie, they’ll further build out their cast list with characters specific to Donkey Kong’s individual world.

The first Donkey Kong game was released in 1981. At the time, it introduced not only the character known simply as Donkey Kong, but Mario, the iconic Italian plumber. Nothing has been the same for Nintendo ever since. While there have been Mario projects in the past, this new Chris Pratt-led title will be the start of something new. With the Seth Rogen solo project on the way, and so many well-known actors doing the voice work, it looks like Illumination is on its way to creating a Nintendo cinematic universe.

We’ll first be seeing Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong when the Mario project releases on December 21, 2022. At this point, Illumination has this one still in development. It seems likely that we won’t be seeing the project released until sometime in 2023 at the earliest, as the story is still developing.

We were unable to confirm the plot details for Seth Rogen’s new Donkey Kong solo project. Most likely, the story will tell more about the character’s world in its early construction setting. Tossing barrels and working his way through an industrial world is more of what Donkey Kong is known for. The Mario movie may set up new details that lead to this project.

This is a big step forward for the famous Nintendo characters. While Donkey Kong games have been around for decades, it’s going to be interesting to see how Illumination develops his story into something worthy of a solo movie, and how Seth Rogen uses his signature sense of humor to make the animated feature something long-time fans of the franchise can get behind.