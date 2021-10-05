Exclusive: Poison Ivy Solo Movie In Development

By Doug Norrie | 13 seconds ago

The world of DC Comics on the big and small screen is so splintered at this point that you’d be forgiven for losing track of which characters appear where. There is the Snyderverse and the Arrowverse along with the upcoming The Flash which looks like it will introduce the DC Multiverse. And then there are stand-alone universes like what happened in Joker as well as the upcoming Robert Pattinson-led The Batman. You practically need a map to keep it all straight. But through all of this, one character we haven’t seen all that much of lately is about to get her own solo movie. In another Giant Freakin Robot exclusive from our trusted and proven source, it looks like a Poison Ivy movie is in the works. This will be the first time we’ve seen the character in a live-action, big-screen setting in some time.

It isn’t clear, at this time, which of the aforementioned universes we will see this Poison Ivy movie, though there are a couple of clear choices. The first could be in the existing version of the DC Extended Universe that continues to ramp up its offerings. The Flash is set to introduce some new characters like Sasha Calle’s Supergirl while also handling two different versions of Batman with both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton reprising their roles. Spinning off a Poison Ivy solo movie from this world would make sense.

Adding to this, there have been rumblings about a Poison Ivy movie in the past, especially where Margot Robbie is concerned. The actress has expressed a willingness to have her Harley Quinn character share the screen with Poison Ivy at some point, considering the relationship the two characters share in the comic books. In some storylines, they are friends with Poison Ivy balancing out some of the manic urges of Harley’s character. In others, they are even romantically involved, becoming a super villain super couple.

The other Poison Ivy movie option is within the universe being created in Robert Pattinson’s The Batman. This one has already leaned heavily into the villains in the Caped Crusader’s general villain circle with a number of big names set to appear in the first movie. There will be Zoe Kravitz as Selena Kyle/ Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/ Penguin, Paul Dano as a serial killer Riddler, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. Notably absent is Dr. Pamela Isley who could be set to make an appearance in future movies. They’ve made their intentions clear to build out this universe.

Where the Poison Ivy movie lands is anyone’s guess, though her character would play well in either universe. The actual DCEU has enough in the way of the supernatural and alien that bringing in a supercharged version of the character with crazy powers over plants and poisons could prove a formidable foe within this group. But in The Batman, which looks like it’s taking more of a “real world” approach with stripped-down characters, Poison Ivy could be a version of a doctor who’s just simply gone off the rails some. It’s one of the cool things about this character.

We are sure to soon get more details around this Poison Ivy movie with the possibilities abounding around where we will next see the character.