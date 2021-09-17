Exclusive: Margot Robbie Wants To Join The X-Men

By Doug Norrie | 5 seconds ago

Margot Robbie is already one of the stars of the DC Extended Universe of movies, having completely owned the Harley Quinn character over three movies so far. She is one of the stars of that franchise, taking a fan-favorite, but less widely known character, and bringing her manic craziness fully into the limelight. But Margot Robbie doesn’t appear to want to stop there. In a Giant Freakin Robot exclusive, one of our trusted and proven sources has it that Robbie wants to join another iconic superhero team. Apparently, she’s a big fan of the X-Men and wants to play the role of one of them in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Details beyond the desire for a role are thin right now, but it’s easy to see Margot Robbie fitting right in as part of the X-Men. With a treasure trove of new characters coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the next couple of years (presumably), there are all kinds of options. While we might have pictures in our heads about how the X-Men will play out on the big and small screen, based some on previous movie versions and iterations, Marvel hasn’t had an issue reimagining or even regendering characters in their universe. There are many ways this could go if both sides decided to make it happen.

When picturing the manic energy Margot Robbie brought/ brings to the role of Harley Quinn, one might begin to think an X-Men character would have to have the same style. That needn’t be the case obviously. It might be tough picturing her as a stoic Jean Grey-type, but it wouldn’t preclude her from taking something like that a massive character shift. There are plenty of other characters out there though like Jubilee, Rogue, Prestige, or even Mystique. The latter would be a darker role for Robbie, but one that could really line up.

Is this all putting the comic book cart before the movie horse? Sure, but when a talent like Margot Robbie says she wants in on your franchise, that is sometimes enough to get the ball rolling. And there have been rumblings of late that Robbie may want to take a mini-break from playing Harley Quinn, having said the character does take a lot out of her. It’s easy to see why. She had a heavy lift in this summer’s The Suicide Squad, once again acting every bit the scene-stealer throughout. Robbie has fully embodied that character’s frenetic, though aloof, form of crazy. It’s been a masterstroke of acting.

There’s still very little in the way of news about when the X-Men will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in any formal sense. Rumors have abounded of course, with word that all kinds of folks could be joining, rejoining the franchise in various roles. Again, the group is so massive, having taken on tons of members over the years that there are infinite ways this could play out. Margot Robbie joining the ranks would fit right into the mold.

If and when Margot Robbie was to join the X-Men remains to be seen. In the short term, she has plenty of other roles in the works. She is part of an upcoming David O. Russell movie that has a star-studded ensemble cast. That’s the same for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon which is currently filming. That flick will include Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, and Olivia Wilde among others. She’s also slated to star in an upcoming Wes Anderson movie as well. Again, Robbie is one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood these days. If she says she wants to be a part of the X-Men how could they say no?