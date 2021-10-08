Exclusive: Jack Black In Talks To Join The Marvel Universe

By Doug Norrie | 14 seconds ago

It’s crazy to think that we are 13+ years into the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this point and it is only growing bigger and more expansive. It would have been hard to believe all those years ago when we first got Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, but here we are. And the studio just keeps adding more and more stars to its ranks. There could be another one on the way. Giant Freakin Robot has the exclusive from our trusted and proven source that Jack Black is currently in talks to join Marvel and we might get official word very soon. It just goes to show that they are looking to put as much talent in play here as possible.

With this exclusive, there is no word about exactly who (or what) Jack Black would be in line to play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the steady expansion of stories in both feature-length movies and Disney+ series form, there has been no shortage of characters entering the fray. And the studio hasn’t shied away from trending comedic when the character called for it. Just think about Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/ Ant-Man, what we’ve seen in Guardians of the Galaxy or Thor: Ragnarok just to name a few. Marvel, starting at the end of Phase 2, and really ramping up in Phase 3, has mined plenty of laughs out of its movies, striking a solid balance in its productions.

Though Jack Black isn’t part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe quite yet, it hasn’t stopped fans from dreaming on different characters he could play in the past. There have been suggestions like Hercules which would definitely be a different look for the character from the comic book pages while others have thrown out someone like Ben Grimm/ Thing in the Fantastic Four. Even Beast from the X-Men was mentioned as well.

An interesting aspect of the Marvel Universe these days, especially as it continues to grow, is that not everyone who enters the mix needs necessarily to be some kind of superhero. This would also open plenty of doors for Jack Black. Sure, that is usually the case seeing as how these are comic book stories after all, but there has been plenty of room for other characters to hold gravity without having been bitten by a radioactive spider or having a billionaire’s repertoire of gadgets. With the expansion of the Multiverse, we saw Owen Wilson step in as Mobius and have an integral part in Loki without anything in the way of real superpowers except those granted by the TVA.

This is all to say, in the world (worlds) Marvel is creating, actors and actresses are no longer stepping into a timeline that has superpowers as a prerequisite. Not to make a prediction exactly for Jack Black, but more to the point that the possibilities for a character up to his level of fame and talent are much broader than ever before. We are sure to hear more about what Marvel has in store for Jack Black in short order.

In the meantime, Jack Black has plenty on his plate. He’s cast in Eli Roth’s upcoming adaptation of Borderlands along with Jamie Lee Curtis, Cate Blanchett, Haley Bennett, and Kevin Hart among others. Plus, there is Richard Linklater’s Apollo 10 ½, a coming-of-age story around the actual Apollo 11 moon landing.