Exclusive: Chris Hemsworth Wanted For DC Role

By Faith McKay | 5 seconds ago

Chris Hemsworth has been playing Thor for Marvel for about a decade now. He first appeared in his solo film in 2011. That’s a long time for an actor to stay in one role. And yet, we know that the star seems to greatly enjoy it. He doesn’t seem ready to put Mjollnir down any time soon and has said that he plans to keep that character for a long time. Meanwhile, his schedule is filling up with Extraction 2 for Netflix, Furiosa, and more Marvel projects. That isn’t stopping him from branching out. Now, we’ve exclusively learned from one of our trusted and proven inside sources that Warner Bros wants Chris Hemsworth for a DC role.

As one of the biggest Marvel stars, Chris Hemsworth would be a big boost for DC. It would be interesting to see what role he’d be interested in taking on. While our source was able to share that DC wants to bring the star on to one of their projects, we were unable to learn what kind of role they might put on the table to try and hook the star. This is particularly interesting since DC has so many projects happening right now. There’s Robert Pattinson’s universe for The Batman. There are the main DC Extended Universe projects. James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is a part of that main universe, and has some expected spinoff projects on the way. Could they convince Chris Hemsworth to be a part of those plans?

Meanwhile, we have also recently learned of DC trying to bring on some major filmmakers. Taika Waititi is one of the filmmakers they have talked to about creating a new movie for the DC Universe. Taika Waititi is also the director of Thor: Ragnarok and the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, which Chris Hemsworth just filmed with the director in Australia. Clearly, they’ve done some great work together for Marvel. It would certainly be fascinating to see the two team up and create something new together for DC. What better way to compare the two superhero franchises than with a team-up for these two creators for both studios?

Chris Hemsworth is the most fun when he’s having fun on screen. It would be great to see him explore playing a villain over at DC, something wildly different from his role as Thor. That may be the biggest way to sell him on a role at DC: offering him something that would never be confused with Thor. He’s previously said that despite his physique, he could never play He-Man in live-action. He said that the character is just too similar to his role as Thor for Marvel.

He got to play a bad guy in Bad Times at the El Royale in 2018 and really made that most of that role. It would be great to get to see him take on something like that again. However, for now, all we know is that Warner Bros wants to get Chris Hemsworth on board with joining their universe. What it will take to get him to sign on for a new role with them is anyone’s guess, but hopefully the studio figures it out.