Doctor Strange 2 Star Has Harsh Message For Critics

By Douglas Helm | 1 day ago

With Doctor Strange 2 in theaters, fans are heading out in droves to check out Marvel’s latest blockbuster. Of course, there will always be the holdouts who either don’t care about superhero movies or who think they aren’t high enough art to be worth checking out. The infamous comments from beloved director Martin Scorsese that described Marvel movies as similar to “theme parks” caused a ton of debate around the blogosphere and of the general nature of what makes a film art. Now it seems like Elizabeth Olsen is ready to stand up for the franchise that she’s been such a big part of.

In a recent interview with Independent, Olsen talked about how she feels like talking about MCU films in this way takes away from all the talented people working on them. She said “I’m not saying we’re making indie art films, but I just think it takes away from our crew, which bugs me,” finishing her statement with “These are some of the most amazing set designers, costume designers, camera operators – I feel diminishing them with that kind of criticism takes away from all the people who do award-winning films, that also work on these projects.” Olsen absolutely has a point. Doctor Strange 2 and any other major MCU blockbuster undoubtedly required a massive effort from everyone involved to bring the films together. No matter how you slice it, these films are some of the most visually impressive movies out there, and the production is always of the highest quality. The argument that Marvel films need to meet some kind of criteria to be considered “art” is a little dated.

Of course, Elizabeth Olsen might have a little more stake in this argument than others, but that doesn’t make the statements ring less true. She’s starred in several Marvel movies to date, with her big debut being Avengers: Age of Ultron. Since her initial days as an antagonist, she has become a hero in the Marvel Universe. Though who knows where she’ll stand in Doctor Strange 2. The last time we saw Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch was in her own show with WandaVision. She created her own fantasy where she could be reunited with Vision after he was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. WandaVision was a unique entry to the MCU and definitely challenges those “theme park” notions that have been argued about lately. Taking an interesting approach where many of the episodes mirrored classic sitcom formats, WandaVision was unlike anything the MCU has seen before.

In Doctor Strange 2, Elizabeth Olsen is co-starring alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, and more. Doctor Strange will be seeking her help after he opens the doorway to the vast multiverse. The movie is sure to have tons of spectacle, multiverse shenanigans, and far-reaching consequences for the MCU at large. The movie is directed by Sam Raimi and written by Micahel Waldron. Knowing Sam Raimi, there are sure to be some interesting horror elements thrown into the fray as well. After seeing the zombie Doctor Strange in the trailer, there are definitely going to be more frights than your typical entry to the MCU. If you’re interested in keeping up with the MCU franchise, it definitely seems like this film will be a hugely important piece of the ongoing puzzle. You can see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters now.