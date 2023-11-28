Disney’s Wish Failure Needs To Change Their Entire Animation Approach

As Disney continues to struggle with animated feature flops like Wish, as well as live-action films like Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we can’t help but wonder if Disney is losing sight of what made their many past properties so magic in the first place.

Though Disney has been a well-established entertainment institution for decades, it’s apparent that they haven’t kept up with the times on the storytelling and animation front with films like Wish. When compared to the resounding success that Sony had this summer with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it’s clear that Disney needs to step up their game, and work harder to win over audiences.