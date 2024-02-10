Disney+ Sci-Fi Anime Is The Perfect Superhero Sendup

One Punch Man is hilarious because it provides the ultimate overpowered protagonist, poking fun at the shonen protagonists and superheroes who are able to constantly reach new levels of power. While most superhero and shonen shows depict the struggles of the hero trying to overcome threats, Saitama can always defeat even the most dangerous threat without breaking a sweat. Hilariously, he’s rarely in the right place at the right time, and there are plenty of battles between other heroes as Saitama is frequently late to the scene.