Dakota Johnson Slams The Office Series Finale As Worst Experience Of Her Life
In a recent interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, actress Dakota Johnson took time during her segment to describe just how badly her time filming the series finale of The Office shaped up to be. Mostly owing what she described as the worst experience of her life to the time that was demanded of her, Johnson lamented that she was only expecting to have a half day’s work, when the total toll on her already hectic schedule ended up being two weeks.
Filming Her Small Appearance In The Office Took Up Too Much Time
Dakota Johnson admitted to Meyers that she was a long-time fan of the show and was thrilled to be a part of the iconic show’s farewell episode. But she did say that her handful of lines that made the final cut were too much time to film so little. And though the 50 Shades of Grey star was seen in the background in multiple scenes, she seemed to come off during the interview as being astounded at how much time the filming took.
No Regrets
All complaining aside about the experience, Dakota Johnson said she was still glad to be a part of the finale of one of the most popular shows in recent primetime history. She told Meyers that the strong relationships that had built up between The Office cast members was obvious, and noted she was able to see firsthand just how sad many of them felt about the show concluding after a 10-season run.
With so many original members of the cast still a part of the Dunder Mifflin crew that many years later, the atmosphere surrounding the filming perhaps conjured bittersweet feelings about the ending that was bound to come sooner or later.
The Office Series Finale
The Office finale also featured cameo appearances from Joan Cusack and Rachael Harris, as well as the return of some faces familiar to fans of the show. Dakota Johnson shared the small screen, albeit for just one episode, with returning cast members B.J. Novak, Mindy Kaling, and the man who portrayed the original Dunder Mifflin office manager Michael Scott, comedian Steve Carrell. The show finale first aired on May 16, 2013 on NBC, and generated a viewership of more than 5.6 million people.
Dakota Johnson’s Hollywood Careeer
Since she first broke into Hollywood as the demure Anastasia Steele in the 50 Shades of Grey franchise, Dakota Johnson has made a name for herself as a clutch performer. Her notable roles in both The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) and the horror-classic remake Suspiria (2018) have shown the actress’s versatility on the big screen. She has also been brilliant behind the scenes as well, taking on the role of executive producer for seven episodes of the fantasy/comedy Slip.
Madame Web
On the immediate horizon for Dakota Johnson is the premier of her new film, Madame Web which is set to run in theaters on February 14th. Jones stars as the title character, playing the part of a woman who develops the power to see into the future. Jones shares billing with Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor in the S.J. Clarkson-directed film.