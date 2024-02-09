Dakota Johnson Slams The Office Series Finale As Worst Experience Of Her Life

All complaining aside about the experience, Dakota Johnson said she was still glad to be a part of the finale of one of the most popular shows in recent primetime history. She told Meyers that the strong relationships that had built up between The Office cast members was obvious, and noted she was able to see firsthand just how sad many of them felt about the show concluding after a 10-season run.

With so many original members of the cast still a part of the Dunder Mifflin crew that many years later, the atmosphere surrounding the filming perhaps conjured bittersweet feelings about the ending that was bound to come sooner or later.