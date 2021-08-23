Cowboy Bebop Netflix Series Reveals Awesome First Look

By Doug Norrie | 16 seconds ago

Anime fans are getting close to seeing one of the truly great series in the genre come to the screen in live-action form. Cowboy Bebop is getting a turn on Netflix and it looks like the streamer pulled out all of the stops with this production. This week we got some of our first looks at what the series has in store and also got a release date as well. It won’t be long now until Spike Spiegel and the rest of the crew take to the screen.

Netflix released the Cowboy Bebop images which really give a sense of how they translated the popular anime series to the screen. From the early looks, it appears they nailed it in terms of casting and overall vibe. We get a chance to see John Cho as Spike Spiegel in the lead, but also Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine. Missing from the group are Edward and Ein, though it is reported that they will appear at some point later in the series. Check out some of the first looks at Cowboy Bebop.

For starters, Cho clearly looks the part of Spiegel, the gun-toting, martial artist bounty hunter, and leader of the group. He pulls off the somewhat iconic look right from the anime series and the stylistic choices here completely line up with the futuristic but somewhat muted themes of the show. He’s pulling off the popped-collar suit and definitely appears like he can lean into the action aspects of this Netflix series.

And, of course, the rest of the group lines up as well and the trio sitting/ laying on the couch gives the sense of a devil-may-care band of folks who aren’t going to be afraid to mix things up. Seeing as how Cowboy Bebop follows a band of bounty hunters patrolling the galaxy this show seems to pull off the traditional-yet-futuristic vibe and style. Plus, there is the scene of Cho walking through what appears to be a church with dead bodies lying in the background. This would point to no punches being pulled.

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop is based on the popular anime series which originally came out in the Spring of 1998 in Japan and then got an English dubbing later that year. Set in 2071, it follows a group of bounty hunters galavanting through space and taking on jobs that often turn violent. John Cho’s Spike is a former gang member and hitman turned hunter who acts as the de facto leader. Valentine is a con artist and Black is a former police officer. Joining the cast, but not pictured here are Alex Hassell as Vicious, a gang member and Spike’s main rival. There is also Elena Satine as Julia, a former lover of Spike’s.

After significant delays related to the Covid-19 pandemic, Netflix has announced that Cowboy Bebop will release on the platform on November 19th. It is really shaping up to be one of the streamer’s better offerings. The series was developed by Andre Nemec and Jeff Pinkner with head writing duties going to Christopher Yost.