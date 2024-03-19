Controversial Nickelodeon Producer Speaks Up About Child Actor Allegations
Producer Dan Schneider has responded to and denied allegations of inappropriate behavior on the set of popular Nickelodeon series he created, such as The Amanda Show, All That, iCarly, Victorious, and Sam & Cat. The claims were highlighted in ID’s new docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which specifically points out scenes from these shows that some viewers believe sexualize young child stars.
Dan Schneider’s Rep Denies Any Wrongdoing
Dan Schneider has vehemently denied any intentional wrongdoing. In a statement released via a representative, the Nickelodeon producer said everything that occurred on the shows he ran underwent thorough scrutiny by numerous adults involved in the production process and was approved by the network.
The representative stated that if there were genuine concerns about certain scenes being inappropriate, they would have been removed, yet they continue to be aired globally without issue. “All stories, dialogue, costumes, and makeup were fully approved by network executives on two coasts,” the Dan Schneider representative explained.
Placing The Blame Elsewhere
“A standards and practices group read and ultimately approved every script, and programming executives reviewed and approved all episodes,” the statement continued. Moreover, Dan Schneider’s team emphasized that parents and caregivers were always present on the Nickelodeon set during filming and rehearsals. They argue that any inappropriate content would have been flagged by them.
“Unfortunately, some adults project their adult minds onto kids’ shows, drawing false conclusions about them,” the statement added. However, the allegations presented in the docuseries go beyond concerns about the portrayal of child actors. Crew members featured in the series allege instances of sexism, racism, and inappropriate workplace behavior.
Accusations Of Innapropriate Behavior With Crew Members
Additionally, there are claims that Dan Schneider asked crew members for massages. In response, Schneider’s team acknowledged that he had requested neck massages from crew members but stated that he deeply regrets these actions. They clarified that while the massages occurred in public settings, the Nickelodeon producer recognizes that it was highly inappropriate behavior.
Nickelodeon’s Response
Despite attempts to involve Nickelodeon in the docuseries, the network declined to participate. Instead, they issued a statement emphasizing their commitment to fostering a safe, professional workplace environment and investigating all formal complaints thoroughly. Russell Hicks, Nickelodeon’s former president of content and production, defended Schneider’s legacy.
Hicks described Schneider as one of the most successful creators of family friendly entertainment. Dan’s shows transcend children’s television and are staples on many streaming platforms today, enjoyed by both kids and their parents,” he said. “Dan cared about the kids on his shows even when sometimes their own families unfortunately did not.”
Hicks highlighted the network’s talent management department’s involvement in overseeing the well-being of child actors and reiterated that all aspects of Dan Schneider’s Nickelodeon shows were carefully scrutinized and approved. “Every day on every set, were the parents and caregivers and their friends watching every single frame of footage and listening to every joke” he explained.
More Nickelodeon Allegations Come Out
In another part of the documentary, Dan Schneider is accused of treating his staff poorly before facing a lawsuit over claims of gender discrimination, creating a hostile work environment, and harassment. The docuseries also states that three Nickelodeon staff members faced charges related to child sex abuse, with Drake Bell sharing his experience of being abused by dialogue coach Brian Peck.
Jennette McCurdy, who appeared in iCarly, shared her difficult childhood experiences in her 2022 memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died. In addition to discussing her upbringing, the actress delved into her time working at Nickelodeon, revealing allegations of inappropriate conduct from an unnamed Nickelodeon staff member.
