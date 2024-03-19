Controversial Nickelodeon Producer Speaks Up About Child Actor Allegations

Despite attempts to involve Nickelodeon in the docuseries, the network declined to participate. Instead, they issued a statement emphasizing their commitment to fostering a safe, professional workplace environment and investigating all formal complaints thoroughly. Russell Hicks, Nickelodeon’s former president of content and production, defended Schneider’s legacy.

Hicks described Schneider as one of the most successful creators of family friendly entertainment. Dan’s shows transcend children’s television and are staples on many streaming platforms today, enjoyed by both kids and their parents,” he said. “Dan cared about the kids on his shows even when sometimes their own families unfortunately did not.”

Hicks highlighted the network’s talent management department’s involvement in overseeing the well-being of child actors and reiterated that all aspects of Dan Schneider’s Nickelodeon shows were carefully scrutinized and approved. “Every day on every set, were the parents and caregivers and their friends watching every single frame of footage and listening to every joke” he explained.