The Clint Eastwood Netflix Gritty Thriller Is A Legitimate Nail-Biter

The Mule follows Earl Stone (Clint Eastwood), a horticulturist and war veteran facing financial ruin while grappling with the consequences of neglecting his family in pursuit of success. Faced with mounting debts and a strained relationship with his daughter, Stone gets an offer from the Mexican drug cartel that could alter the course of his twilight years forever.

As Stone navigates the treacherous terrain of drug smuggling, he remains blissfully unaware of the law enforcement agencies closing in on him. The Mule introduces DEA agents Colin Bates (Bradley Cooper) and Trevino (Michael Pena), who relentlessly pursue the cartel. Earl’s unsuspecting nature, coupled with Eastwood’s compelling portrayal, adds a layer of complexity to the plot.