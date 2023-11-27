Cillian Murphy Marvel’s Top Choice For Biggest Villain, Replacing Jonathan Majors?
As many know, Marvel is currently standing at a crossroads when it comes to the future of its films. Following domestic assault allegations (that somehow continue to get worse) against Jonathan Majors, the actor behind its building new villain Kang the Conqueror, the studio may be in need of a major revamp.
Cillian Murphy As Doctor Doom?
According to Comic Book Movie, the MCU is eyeing up Oppenheimer star, Cillian Murphy, to step into the role of Dr. Doom for the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot and possibly beyond.
Since the historic writers’ and actors’ strikes recently came to an end, with sets around the world once again buzzing with actors and crews, casting announcements have been coming out left and right.
Fantastic Four Has Major Questions
Fantastic Four is Marvel’s current top rumor-churning production with fans everywhere speculating on who will be revealed to be a member of the call sheet.
Having already played Scarecrow in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, Cillian Murphy would be more than up for a little chaos as Dr. Doom in Fantastic Four.
Cillian Murphy In Oppenheimer
Along with his previous experience as a well-known villain in the DC Universe, Cillian Murphy has a slew of acting chops that would make him a top contender for the role of Dr. Doom.
Most recently, the actor took on the role of a lifetime, re-teaming with Christopher Nolan on the explosive summer blockbuster, Oppenheimer.
A force to be reckoned with on both the big and small screen, Murphy also has a massively dedicated following attached to his time on Peaky Blinders.
Jonathan Majors On Way Out?
Whether Cillian Murphy lands the role of Dr. Doom or the part goes to another actor entirely, the implications of the stamp that the Fantastic Four’s bad guy will leave on the MCU could be monumental.
As mentioned at the top, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki star, Jonathan Majors, was set up to be the franchise’s next Thanos. His character, Kang the Conqueror has been set on a trajectory to be the primary antagonist for the next batch of MCU films.
Doctor Doom Replacing Kang
However, Jonathan Majors has been facing some rather damning claims of domestic abuse from his ex-girlfriend, of which he will soon go to trial for.
While Season 2 of Loki was still a major hit despite Majors’ appearance throughout the episodes, the studio is undoubtedly looking for a way to pivot and bring a new villain into the fold.
With Fantastic Four just around the corner, it would make sense that Marvel, whether they hire Cillian Murphy or someone else, would be planning on using Dr. Doom as the primary antagonist for films like Avengers: Secret Wars.
Others Considered And Rumored
Along with Cillian Murphy in the role of Dr. Doom, there have been plenty of other A-list actors finding their names across Reddit with fans speculating on who will fill out the Fantastic Four cast.
Right now, it’s highly believed that The Mandalorian and The Last of Us star, Pedro Pascal, will step into the role of Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic. Also involved in the casting rumor soup are names such as Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Anya Taylor-Joy.