Christopher Nolan Is Praising Taylor Swift, Will She Join His Next Movie?

We all celebrate and love renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan, whether for his unique hits of yore, like Inception or Dunkirk, or his recent smash biopic about the father of the atomic bomb, Oppenheimer. But as much as we heap praise on Christopher Nolan, it seems he has been heaping praise on another star, albeit in a different discipline—Taylor Swift. Variety reports that, during a recent discussion at the City University of New York (CUNY), Nolan lauded the musician’s venture into the film world with her concert blockbuster, The Eras Tour.

Which leaves us all with the same question: will Taylor venture into a Nolan film?

Christopher Nolan praises Taylor Swift for circumventing movie studios and bringing The Eras Tour directly to AMC Theaters.

It’s no wonder the iconic singer is on the director’s mind. Her newly released film boasts impressive figures, enjoying a global gross of 123.5 million dollars thus far, marking the largest-ever debut for a concert film. Moreover, its meteoric rise in ticket sales means it is the seventh-largest opening weekend all year; its October earnings are second only to Joker’s debut.

As Christopher Nolan noted in his talk with CUNY, Taylor Swift employed a unique strategic move– bypassing major Hollywood studios and the big streaming platforms, partnering with AMC Theatres directly instead.

Self-producing the film and forming her deal with AMC Theaters, the musician positioned herself to receive roughly 57 percent of the ticket sales.

The director went on to emphasize and elaborate on how the beloved singer-songwriter will teach the big studios a thing or two as they watch Swift and AMC rake in untold enormities of cash from the sidelines. The filmmaker also noted how her groundbreaking distribution strategy ushers in a renewed appreciation for theaters, which function as veritable mediums of storytelling and shared experiences.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Weighing in the immense volume of theaters showcasing the film, Swift should take home over $60 million. Nolan’s Oppenheimer made its financial mark, too, claiming the title of the highest-grossing biopic in film history.

What sort of role might Swift play in a Nolan production? The more obvious collaboration would involve her providing a musical score or soundtrack.

But we can also see Christopher Nolan involving Taylor Swift as the protagonist’s muse, seamlessly taking advantage of her talents as a singer and musician. Marion Cotillard’s character, Mal, from Inception, comes to mind.

An enigmatic ally character, too, suggests itself–like Anne Hathaway’s Amelia Brand in the sci-fi hit Interstellar or Michael Caine’s roles in several Nolan films.

Then again, there’s no earthly reason Christopher Nolan couldn’t enlist Taylor Swift as the lead in a project. The director’s protagonists are often complex—and Swift, a critically celebrated songwriter known for narrative chops, is thus necessarily a complex person.

Her depth and intricacy, as an artist, would translate to film. A storyline could (and should) be tailored around her gargantuan charisma as she navigates the layered web of a Nolan narrative.