Carrie Coon Is Saving Movies By Preaching Physical Media, She Will Make You A Believer

By Brian Myers |

Last week, Carrie Coon, co-star of the upcoming film Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire sat with JoBlo movie critic Chris Bumbray and made a pitch for collecting physical media that’s so solid that it is changing the perspectives of movie aficionados. Following up on an appearance on The Tonight Show where she told host Jimmy Fallon about her and her husband’s massive collection of Blu-rays, the actress opined in her interview that streaming films comes at a cost for fans.

Among her reasons for collecting physical media is that it’s the only way for audiences to enjoy many titles from previous releases.