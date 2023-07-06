Boy Meets World Star Ghosts The Rest Of The Cast And No One Knows Why

By Chris Snellgrove |

Part of what made Boy Meets World such a great show was the amazing chemistry of its cast members. Stars like Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong bounced off each other in the best way, both in the original show and its sequel series Girl Meets World. However, Variety reports that Ben Savage “ghosted” his former costars, and nobody is certain of the reason why.

“He disappeared — I wish I knew why, to this day. We didn’t have a fight. There’s no falling out. There was no animosity. He just woke up one day, and decided I don’t want this person in my life anymore.” Will Friedle

At first, you might think it makes sense for Ben Savage to drift away from the Boy Meets World stars over time, especially since the original show aired its last season over two decades ago. However, it wasn’t that long ago that Savage was attending convention appearances along with Fishel, Fridle, and Strong.

But Savage put his foot down about not wanting to be involved in their podcast Pod Meets World, a show which ended up getting downloaded 17 million times in the first year alone.

Again, an actor not necessarily wanting to wallow in his past via a podcast isn’t that surprising, but his fellow Boy Meets World actors considered it quite a shock when Ben Savage suddenly stopped appearing at conventions with them.

As Danielle Fishel (who played the onscreen love of his life, Topanga) states, “He just kind of disappeared from our lives.” This was doubly confusing because conventions are often very positive experiences for actors: Savage would have been surrounded by his biggest fans and receiving a small fortune for autographs, but he allegedly walked away for no reason.

Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel in Boy Meets World

Before this sudden departure, the Boy Meets World star had been very tight with his former costars, and not just at convention appearances. Fishel points out that when her newborn son was in the NICU in 2019 after being born early, Savage was a constant source of emotional support. “We were just so, so close, especially during that time,” she said, noting that “he was checking in with me regularly.”

Sometime after that, though, Fishel is very blunt about her former Boy Meets World colleague and someone she thought of as a close friend: “He ghosted us.” The group claims that Savage has not spoken to any of them in the last three years. And for their part, it wasn’t for lack of trying.

Of the entire Boy Meets World crew, it was Will Friedle who put in most of the effort when it came to reaching Savage, and he correspondingly feels the most hurt by the lack of response from the Hollywood star.

He claims that had no fight or falling out, but that Savage “woke up one day, and decided I don’t want this person in my life anymore.” Friedle attempted to text Savage to ask what was going on and tried to call him once a day for about a month, only giving up when his wife bluntly pointed out that Savage “obviously doesn’t want you in his life.”

Still, it’s not all bitterness among this trio of Boy Meets World stars when it comes to the topic of Ben Savage. Ever the voice of hope, Danielle Fishel pointed out that while “Ben and I may be estranged right now,” she “will always love” her costar “and want what’s best for him.”

Most importantly, she doesn’t believe “this is the end of our story,” but whether that is true may come down to whether this particular boy is ready to meet this part of his world once again.