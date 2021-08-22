New Politically Correct Name of Boba Fett’s Starship Has Been Revealed

By Tristan Zelden | 18 seconds ago

Toys leak everything from new costumes to names of characters or things. That happened back in June where LEGO unintentionally unveiled that Boba Fett will be getting a change, at least for his ship. The controversial name was Slave I, and now the mouse house has announced that it is getting officially changed.

While LEGO called it Boba Fett’s Starship, its new name is different from another source. A Marvel comics crossover with War of the Bounty Hunters, starring Boba Fett, unveils Firespray, the new name for the starship.

The Boba Fett comic series comes out later this summer. The story takes place after Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back as it follows the bounty hunter trying to return Han Solo’s Carbonite body to Jabba the Hutt. Unfortunately for the beloved character, Qi’ra, an old girlfriend of Han Solo, steals the body back. That sparks a multidimensional battle to obtain the body between those two, the Empire, galactic crime syndicates, Rebel Alliance, and other bounty hunters.

The reason for the name change of the ship flown by Boba Fett is unknown, although easy guesses can be made due to the word “slave” being in the ship’s name. An interview conducted by Jedi News with the design director Jens Kronvold Frederiksen said that Disney “doesn’t want” to use the name anymore, although no further explanation was given. The company told its partners with companies like LEGO to change the name, and the new rule was followed.

Some Star Wars fans are outraged by both the leak from two months ago and the latest piece of news. A petition was set to revert the name of the ship back to its original name for the fan-favorite character, Boba Fett. As of writing, 3,285 people have signed out of a goal of 5,000 signatures. People are still signing it as of today (August 22); there have been two new people who have signed.

Boba Fett’s Ship Landing in The Mandalorian

We have not seen what it will look like for any show or movie. This December is supposed to premiere The Book of Boba Fett, a standalone series on the character that will hit Disney Plus. From there, we will hear officially if someone says Slave I or Firespray. What we do know is that it will see Temuera Morrison (The Mandalorian) as the titular character with co-star Ming-Na Wen (Mulan) to reprise her character Fennec Shand, who has also been seen in The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch. As LucasFilm and Disney have been silent on the official name, the Marvel name may not be the new name. We will most likely have to wait until the end of the year for this new series for confirmation.

Speaking of The Book of Boba Fett, since it recently wrapped filming, that means we should see the return of Pedro Pascal (Wonder Woman 1984) and his co-stars returns to The Mandalorian for the third season. No story details or release date has been revealed, but if all goes smoothly, then hopefully, by the end of next year, we will return to his bounty hunter.