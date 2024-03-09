Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Only Redeeming Quality Makes It Worthwhile

For starters, the cast is largely comprised of actors of Asian descent, which is more parallel and better representative of the original animated series. M. Night Shyamalan, director of the widely derided live-action movie, lost the support of fans of the series by not placing enough emphasis on preserving the cultural aspects of the series.

Avatar: The Last Airbender stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh, and the series even took the time to include space for James Sie (who voiced the original animated role) as the beloved Cabbage Merchant.