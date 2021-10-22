Alec Baldwin Releases Statement About Fatal On-Set Accident

By Tyler Pisapia | 14 seconds ago

Alec Baldwin broke his silence after it came out that he was involved in a fatal on-set accident that left a cinematographer dead and a director injured. According to Variety, the tragic accident took place on the set of the independent western Rust, of which Alec Baldwin is a producer and actor. While working on the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico, Alec Baldwin reportedly fired a prop gun during a scene. It’s unclear exactly what happened, but the weapon discharge somehow led to the death of cinematographer and director of photography on the film, Halyna Hutchins, and briefly hospitalized director Joel Souza.

On Friday, Alec Baldwin took to Twitter to acknowledge the incident. He began the two-tweet statement by noting how shocked and dismayed he was to lose a colleague who was also a wife and mother. He also stated that he is cooperating with authorities as they investigate how this incident could have happened despite strict rules for prop guns existing on movie sets. Finally, he concluded by explaining that he is in touch with Hutchins’ family.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” he wrote.

While Alec Baldwin and the Hollywood community mourn the loss of Hutchins, Deadline reported earlier in the day on Friday that Joel Souza was released from the hospital but his condition remains unclear after the incident. Prior to his statement on Twitter, a representative for Alec Baldwin previously issued a statement to The Associated Press on his behalf. However, that statement merely stated that there was an accident on the set of the movie in which he misfired a prop gun loaded with blanks. Hutchins was reportedly airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead by medical personnel shortly after, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department.

The death of a cast or crew member by way of a prop gun thought to be loaded with blank rounds is, unfortunately, not new to show business. It didn’t take long for many on social media to note how similar this incident involving Alec Baldwin is to the 1993 death of Bruce Lee’s son, Brandon Lee, at age 28. Brandon was shot and killed when a co-star fired a weapon at him for a scene in the movie The Crow. The filmmakers were able to complete The Crow, but it was marred by the tragedy that befell the charismatic actor who was surely on his way to a bright future in show business.

According to People, the Lee family issued a statement regarding the incident with Alec Baldwin. Lee’s sister, Shannon Lee, who operates his Twitter page, noted that the family’s hearts go out to Hutchins family and to Souza. It concludes by asserting that no one should ever be fatally injured by a gun on a movie set.

In Lee’s case, an investigation later found that the crew of the film was negligent in handling the props that ultimately led to the accidental death of the 28-year-old. Now, a not dissimilar similar investigation will take place. Currently, no charges have been filed against Alec Baldwin making the incident, at this time, nothing more than an incredibly tragic accident.