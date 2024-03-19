James Bond Recasting Is Over, Aaron Taylor-Johnson Is The New 007?

With Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the James Bond role, producers from Eon Productions will finally be able to churn out a proper script and begin shooting the next installment in the 007 franchise by the end of this year.

Daniel Craig previously starred as the womanizing martini drinker for over 15 years, though he eventually soured on the prospect of continuing the performance, even controversially stating he would sooner cut his wrists than continue being Bond on camera.