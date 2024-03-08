1980s Fantasy Cult Classic Getting Major Remake, See The First Look
Sword and sorcery fans rejoice as the cult classic film Deathstalker is being lovingly revived. Helmed by the cult director Steven Kostanski, renowned for his work in The Void and PG: Psycho Goreman, and starring Daniel Bernhardt, known for his roles in John Wick and Nobody, the remake has an impressive action pedigree.
Practical Special Effects
True to the original Deathstalker, Kostanski aims to take us back to the fantasy world of the series, filled with creatures brought to life through practical effects, creature suits, prosthetic FX make-up, and mesmerizing stop-motion animation.
Sword And Sorcery
The original Deathstalker, alternatively known as El cazador de la muerte, is the story of a mystical saga of a warrior sent on an enchanting quest by a witch. This 1983 Argentine-American sword and sorcery film, directed by James Sbardellati and featuring a star-studded cast including Rick Hill, Barbi Benton, Bernard Erhard, and Lana Clarkson, is the first of a series that paints the epic adventures of the heroic character, Deathstalker.
A Roger Corman Film
The original film was one of the ten iconic movies produced by Roger Corman, the esteemed “Pope of Pop Cinema” in Argentina during the 1980s. Deathstalker was an essential addition to Corman’s illustrious portfolio of low-budget cult films, many of which were inspired by the dark tales of Edgar Allan Poe.
Corman’s pioneering work in independent cinema has earned him nicknames like “The Spiritual Godfather of New Hollywood” and “The King of Cult.”
Roger Corman Is A Legend
In 1964, prior to producing the original Deathstalker, Corman became the youngest filmmaker to have his films featured at the Cinémathèque Française, the British Film Institute and the Museum of Modern Art. Co-founder of New World Pictures and founder of New Concorde, he is a respected member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Recognizing his contributions to the industry, he was conferred an Honorary Academy Award in 2009 for his invaluable contribution to films and filmmaking.
The Amazing List Of Directors Corman Helped
Not only did Corman, producer of the first Deathstalker, bring to the U.S. the works of acclaimed directors like Federico Fellini, Ingmar Bergman, François Truffaut, and Akira Kurosawa, but he also ignited the careers of many renowned directors like Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard, Jonathan Demme, Joe Dante, Peter Bogdanovich, John Sayles, and James Cameron.
He also played an instrumental role in launching the careers of eminent actors like Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, Jack Nicholson, Bruce Dern, William Shatner, and Diane Ladd. Roger Corman’s profound influence on the New Hollywood filmmaking movement of the 1960s and 1970s is astonishing.
A Tie-In Comic
Leading up to the movie’s release, there will also be a Deathstalker comic book series. Released by Vault Comics, this series aims to bridge the original movies and the imminent remake. It’s been crafted by writer Tim Seeley and artist Jim Terry, with valuable contributions from director Kostanski and the legendary Slash of Guns N’ Roses.
Production of the Deathstalker remake is set to start in Canada in late April 2024, the same month the first issue of the Deathstalker comics hits the shelves.
Source: Bloody Disgusting