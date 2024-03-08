1980s Fantasy Cult Classic Getting Major Remake, See The First Look

The original film was one of the ten iconic movies produced by Roger Corman, the esteemed “Pope of Pop Cinema” in Argentina during the 1980s. Deathstalker was an essential addition to Corman’s illustrious portfolio of low-budget cult films, many of which were inspired by the dark tales of Edgar Allan Poe.

Corman’s pioneering work in independent cinema has earned him nicknames like “The Spiritual Godfather of New Hollywood” and “The King of Cult.”