Donald Trump Wants To Box Joe Biden For Charity

By Tyler Pisapia | 8 seconds ago

Donald Trump said that he thinks he’d fare well in a boxing match against President Joe Biden. The former president made his remarks ahead of a boxing match for which he’ll provide guest commentary on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. It was announced earlier this month that Donald Trump will host and commentate the Triller Fight Club heavyweight boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort. His son Donald Trump Jr. will also provide ringside commentary for the bout as well.

CNN reports that Donald Trump called into a press event to promote the big fight, which will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Fla., where he was asked who he would enter the boxing ring with if given the chance. The former president noted that he was counting out any professional boxers saying it would be a “dangerous subject,” a tactful way of avoiding admitting the very reasonable reality that Donald Trump would get his face caved in as a 75-year-old entering the boxing ring with a professional in their prime.

As he did so many times during the 2020 election, Donald Trump instead decided to take a metaphorical jab at President Joe Biden, 78, saying that he would like to enter the ring with him. He boasted that he believes the fight would be over in seconds and that he would knock out the president with ease. Ironically, Donald Trump made similar statements about the ease with which he could defeat Joe Biden in a presidential election.

While Donald Trump is no stranger to tough words and big talk, he isn’t the first to pretend that a physical bout would ever be in the question for the two men approaching 80. In his statement, Donald Trump also recalled a previous comment made by Joe Biden in 2016, saying Biden said he would “take him behind the barn,” which wasn’t quite right.

ABC News reports he said that if he were in high school he would have liked to take Donald Trump behind the gym and “beat the hell out of him.” The “barn” comment was actually something the former president said about Joe Biden at a Florida rally sometime after, according to the BBC. The U.K. outlet actually did a breakdown at the time of the two political figure’s various athletic acumen as well as their propensity to be volatile in high school.

While the petty squabbling about who could beat who up is unbecoming of world leaders, precious little about U.S. discourse as of late has been. For example, as Joe Biden visits all three sites of the attacks, Donald Trump is poised to begin a career as a fight commentator. Holyfield, a former cruiserweight and undisputed world heavyweight champion, will go up against Belfort, a UFC heavyweight world champion. Belfort agreed to take on the fight after Holyfield’s original opponent, Oscar De La Hoya tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 3. So far, no Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden is on the card. But other fights taking place during the event include Anderson Silva v. Tito Ortiz, David Haye v. Joe Fournier and Andy Vences v. Jono Carroll. Performances will be provided by Anitta, Gente De Zona, and Lunay.