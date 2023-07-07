Disturbing And Dangerous New Trend Is Happening At Huge Concerts

By Douglas Helm |

Fans at a concert

Going to concerts is one of the best ways to support your favorite artist, but not all fans are there to be on their best behavior. In recent months, there has been a rise in the dangerous and disturbing trend of fans throwing things at artists.

The Hollywood Reporter recently wrote an article that laid out some of the more notable incidents that are happening at these massive venues.

Fans at concerts are throwing objects at the performers, from cell phones to teddy bears, while others are getting on stage and assualting artists.

Most recently, a fan threw a phone at Drake when he was performing for his It’s All a Blur Tour in Chicago. While the phone glanced off his arm and he continued performing mostly undisturbed, other artists haven’t gotten off so easy at their concerts.

For instance, Bebe Rexha was hit in the eye by a tossed phone, leading her to post a picture on Instagram of her bruised eye and assure her kinder fans that she was doing okay.

Concert attendees

Other instances of random items getting tossed at artists at concerts include Kelsea Ballerini getting hit in the face with a bracelet, Lil Nas X getting a sex toy thrown at him, and someone throwing a teddy bear at Lisa from Blackpink.

In previous years, Harry Styles had Skittles thrown at his eye, and Billie Eilish had various objects thrown at her onstage. What’s even worse than this growing trend is when fans make physical contact with the artists, like when a fan grabbed Eilish by the neck when she was near them.

“When your eyes are closed and you’re singing and you’re vulnerable in this space and someone just kind of attacks you like that — that really was not a good experience for me.” Kelly Clarkson explaining from a performer’s perspective

Another extreme incident happened when Ava Max was rushed by a fan at her concert, who proceeded to slap her in the face and scratch her eye. Not all instances of these are violent, but they still make the artists uncomfortable or, at the very least, surprised while they’re trying to perform.

Kelly Clarkson recounted a time when a fan rushed the stage to hug her while her eyes were closed and she was singing, saying, “When your eyes are closed and you’re singing and you’re vulnerable in this space and someone just kind of attacks you like that — that really was not a good experience for me.”

Another non-violent incident was when a fan put their mother’s ashes on the stage at Pink’s concert, shocking the singer and leading her to say, “Is this your mom? I don’t know how to feel about this.” In the end, these artists are trying to perform, and throwing things at them, attacking them, or even interrupting their performance with something is a cause for concern.

Why Concerts Are Becoming Dangerous

Part of the issue is that these concerts are so massive that security obviously isn’t going to be able to stop everything, especially if audience members are throwing something from the crowd. The onus is on the audience to behave themselves, and they probably shouldn’t come to see an artist perform if they can’t do that.

Thankfully, these artists haven’t been seriously injured by these debacles, but it’s certainly possible that a thrown object could do some serious damage.

The fact is that throwing objects at artists at concerts is childish at best and dangerous at worst. It’s unclear why a fan would think it’s a good idea to do that, especially since they could face fines, jail, or getting kicked out of the concert they likely paid a lot of money to go to. So, if it wasn’t obvious already, make sure not to throw things at artists next time you go to a show — or throw things at anyone, for that matter.

