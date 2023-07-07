By TeeJay Small |

Brie Larson in Community

Brie Larson is best known for her tenure as Captain Marvel in the MCU, serving as one of the most powerful assets to the Avengers’ roster. What many Marvel fans may not know, however, is that Larson carries a truly fun and delightful spirit in her day-to-day exploits, often posting her hilarious adventures on Instagram for her many followers to see.

For instance, the Fast X star’s most recent post shows her donning a strange-looking ballet outfit alongside a few friends who are equally esoterically dressed.

Brie Larson often shares her quirky sense of humor with fans on Instagram and this latest outfit is no exception.

The post, which was shared by Brie Larson’s official Instagram account to her following of over 7.1 million users, is captioned, “This crew shows up to your BBQ, what do you do?” prompting a number of humorous responses from her adoring public.

Despite overshooting the Fourth of July holiday by posting on the morning of the 5th, Larson’s fans have shared hundreds of thoughts and responses to the caption in the post’s comments section.

While it is unclear what caused this seemingly impromptu dress-up party, it seems reasonable to assume that Brie Larson and company had been engaged in their own Fourth of July festivities prior to taking the photo and had resolved to get creative with their spur-of-the-moment costume changes before leaving a barbecue and heading to the site of a fireworks launch.

Brie Larson in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

Like many other Americans, Brie Larson has expressed in the past that she enjoys ringing in the Summer holidays with great food, great friends, and a few delicious drinks beneath the night sky.

Brie Larson’s Instagram is awash with delightful Summer memories similarly poised to express her favor for the season.

In fact, her last post before the recent photo of her wearing the strange ballet outfit serves as an ode to the month of June, which Larson says went by too fast.

The Captain Marvel actress also has a host of adventures cataloged by location on her Instagram highlights section, including escapades around Seoul, Singapore, Berlin, and Brazil.

Brie Larson is busy performing in some of the highest-grossing films of the past few years when she isn’t galavanting across Fourth of July barbecues in bizarre outfits. Besides being a mainstay of the MCU since her first arrival in 2019’s Captain Marvel, she has also joined the growing cast of A-list stars in the Fast and Furious franchise with this year’s Fast X.

Brie Larson’s Upcoming Projects Include An Anime Series

Larson is also set to star in 4 upcoming projects in various stages of active production according to her IMDb page, as well as reprising her role in future installments of both the Marvel and Fast and Furious franchises.

Larson’s next big project is rumored to be a Scott Pilgrim anime series, where the star is expected to reprise her role from the 2010 live-action film as Envy Adams. While not much is known about the project, fans are eagerly awaiting any updates that may arise.

For fans of Brie Larson’s work, her Instagram account may serve as the best place to get frequent updates about her acting career and her general adventurous spirit.