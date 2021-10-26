NASA Chief Says UFOs Are Actually Aliens On Earth

By Faith McKay | 5 seconds ago

The Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force is an intelligence office in the United States. They’ve been tasked with the collection of UFO reports, which they are meant to study and resolve. In the early summer of 2021, they released a report for Congress and the public, acknowledging that there have been unidentified flying objects recorded, mostly on military grounds. These videos show UFOs with technology that their experts can’t explain. When officials have spoken with the public about these reports, they’ve suggested the possibility of China or Russia being responsible for the unknown technology. Bill Nelson is currently serving as the administrator for NASA, and he’s willing to speak the words that have been carefully avoided before: extraterrestrial life. Aliens. Possibly beings from another planet, or possibly from another dimension.

Bill Nelson recently did an hour-long interview with Larry Sabato of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics. He spoke about the possibility of an asteroid colliding with Earth. The asteroid possibility has become a public concern again and is something NASA is often looking into. Unprompted, before the interview ended, he brought up that he wanted to talk about UFOs, and specifically, about aliens. “I know what you’ve seen is what those Navy pilots saw in 2004, and there have been some 300 sightings since then,” he said. Nelson is referencing publicly released videos filmed by the US Navy that show a UFO simply vanishing and moving in ways that have remained unexplained.

“I’ve talked to those pilots, and they know they saw something,” said Bill Nelson. “And they don’t know what it is, and we don’t know what it is. We hope it’s not an adversary here on Earth that has that kind of technology. But it’s something.” So while the head of NASA isn’t saying that aliens definitely are responsible for the UFO sightings that remain unexplained, he isn’t ruling it out, either. He shared that with the size of the universe, and now the real possibility that alternate universes exist, it isn’t realistic to believe humans on earth are the only civilized beings capable of creating technology. And that means aliens have to be considered as a source for UFO activity. This is especially important from a national security standpoint.

Part of the reason the US formed the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force is that these sightings are considered a threat to national security. This is why China and Russia are often mentioned as possibly being behind the UFO sightings. These sightings are often recorded on military training grounds, where they are filming their own military training practices, or as is the case with the US Navy videos, out on the water. Ruling out any real possibility of what could be behind the UFOs would cause blind spots in their search. If they’re going to get real answers, every possibility will need to be on the table.

A lot of people worry about how it will sound if they suggest aliens are real, on planet Earth, and responsible for the unidentified flying objects that have been observed on US military grounds. However, it sounds like Bill Nelson isn’t worried about that. Since he brought up the topic of aliens without prompting, it sounds more like he wants to start a conversation about the real possibility. It’ll be interesting to see if Bill Nelson is able to push the UFO conversation a step further and whether that will help in their ongoing work to find real answers about what’s behind the unknown technology.